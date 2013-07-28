Jets, CB Dee Milliner Agree to Terms

Head coach Rex Ryan said Saturday that while he was disappointed Milliner hadn't made it to camp at that time, he was optimistic about No. 27 being able to hit the ground running as soon as he begins practicing.

"I think with Dee, he did a great job in the classroom in the offseason, so it wasn't like he was missing time in the classroom. And he was on top of it," Ryan said. "So from a mental part, I would expect him to be able to jump in and go. But he hasn't been out there physically, he had the surgery and things like that. So I guess we'll find out when he shows up."