Jets, CB Dee Milliner Agree to Terms

Jul 28, 2013 at 05:10 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

The Jets announced late Sunday night that they have agreed to terms on a contract with their top draft selection, cornerback Dee Milliner, the ninth overall pick out of Alabama.

No terms of the deal were released. Milliner is expected to arrive at SUNY Cortland today on the fourth day of full-squad training camp practices.

Milliner, named a unanimous All-America first-teamer as a junior, is the final member of general manager John Idzik and the Jets' seven-man draft class to sign. Milliner's fellow first-rounder, DL Sheldon Richardson out of Missouri, 13th overall, signed last Thursday.

Head coach Rex Ryan said Saturday that while he was disappointed Milliner hadn't made it to camp at that time, he was optimistic about No. 27 being able to hit the ground running as soon as he begins practicing.

"I think with Dee, he did a great job in the classroom in the offseason, so it wasn't like he was missing time in the classroom. And he was on top of it," Ryan said. "So from a mental part, I would expect him to be able to jump in and go. But he hasn't been out there physically, he had the surgery and things like that. So I guess we'll find out when he shows up."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

