Jets CB D.J. Reed: 'I Want to Play Against the Best'

When the Jets schedule was released last week, Reed learned he will be starting the season by facing Lamar Jackson and the Ravens at MetLife Stadium on September 11th.

"I'm looking forward to it," Reed said. "I want to play against Lamar Jackson, I think he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL as a former MVP," Reed said. "The whole schedule is a good schedule. I want to play against the best and we're playing against a lot of good teams, so I'm looking forward to it."

The Jets will see the entire AFC North in the first four games, marking the first time the Green & White play four straight games against any opposing division since the 1970 NFL/AFLmerger.

"I love it," Reed said. "Like I said, all those teams are really great teams. You think about the Ravens, Lamar Jackson, the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have a great wide receiver unit over there. The Browns just got Deshaun Watson, so I get to play against him and Amari Cooper. I could keep naming guys, but as a competitor I want to play against all of those guys."

One game that will be circled on Reed's calendar will be his return to Seattle in Week 16. After seeing his former QB, Russell Wilson, in Week 7 at Denver, Reed will line up against a bunch of former teammates on New Year's Day.

"It's going to be dope," he said. "Seeing Jamal [Adams], Quandre [Diggs], seeing all the guys over there. It's nothing but love over there. I'm looking forward to playing against D.K. [Metcalf], one of the best receivers in the league."

Reed, who broke into the league in 2018 with the 49ers, is coming off a career year in Seattle where he started 14 games and totaled 10 PDs and 2 INTs.