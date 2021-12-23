Jets CB Brandin Echols Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

"It was good team communication across the board," Echols said. "I want to give credit to Michael Carter II. He called out a play and I trusted it, so he led me to get my first interception. ... It felt good, but I also knew we had more work to go out and do. Even though I got the interception, my focus was to get back on the field and try and make another play."

"I always challenge [the CBs] that they got to get the ball," HC Robert Saleh said earlier this week. "That's the next step that group has got to take and we did get the pick-six, which was awesome. But that's the next step. Can we go get the football? It's really cool to see them getting their PBUs and playing sticky coverage in man. When we get more rush from the outside and the rush and coverage starts tying in together, it can become a bit special. They've developed really nicely and they've proven that they're NFL players. Now the next step for them is to prove that they're NFL difference makers and you do that by taking the ball, which we did [Sunday]."