Jets Rookie LT Carter Warren Shows 'Guts' in First NFL Start

Young Starting O-Line Continues to Gain Experience Due to Injuries

Nov 25, 2023
The Jets started their eighth offensive line combination Friday in a 34-13 loss to the Dolphins and fourth-round pick Carter Warren got his first start at left tackle.

Warren, who started the season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury sustained in the Hall of Fame game in August, was activated in Week 6 (Oct. 14) and took 49 snaps last Sunday at left tackle after Mekhi Becton hurt his ankle.

"I feel like I played a lot better than last week," Warren said. "It was cool, and I had a blast being out there. I wish the outcome a little bit different, but you know just got to go out there keep improving."

LG Laken Tomlinson added: "The kid has guts. He's a smart kid. To have your first appearance be like that last week and then on a short week make your first start, really awesome man. Kid has been sticking to his playbook and finding ways to get better. So proud of him."

Faced with a challenging task in his first start of lining up against Miami's starting pass rushers – emerging star Jaelan Phillips (5.5 sacks) and two-Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb (6 sacks) – Warren felt prepared after lining up against the Jets defensive line in practice.

"Jermaine [Johnson] got me good during the summer," Warren said. "He gave me a straight bull rush and I just told myself, welcome to the show. But in the regular season there hasn't been anything like that. I just keep moving."

HC Robert Saleh called the Jets' fourth-round selection (No. 120) in April's NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh a "pleasant surprise" after his impromptu performance at Buffalo, and he had more time to prepare against Miami.

Warren has leaned on Tomlinson, Becton and former All-Pro LT Duane Brown the last few months to get him up to speed.

"We had a week of preparation and I got to talk to Lake a little bit more and just learn a lot more of his different calls and improve out communication," Warren said. "It was different and definitely better."

He added: "Their message was really just keep my individuality. They told me I you know a lot about football and have definitely thrown me a lot of tips and tricks here and there. But overall, they said keep doing me."

Warren took what he learned to the field in the league's first Black Friday game. He helped hold Phillips and Chubb to 1 combined sack.

"Those guys are pretty good," Warren said. "They won some and I won some. It was a good back and forth. But I came out of it feeling like I know where I need to keep improving and keep moving my feet."

The Green & White allowed 7 sacks as the rest of the line included second-year players RT Max Mitchell and RG Xavier Newman, plus Warren's fellow rookie C Joe Tippmann.

"We just have to keep the ball rolling," Warren said. "We have to do better communication across the board. From talking to each other and the tight ends and running backs, we have to continue to take off."

