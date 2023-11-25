Jets Rookie LT Carter Warren Shows 'Guts' in First NFL Start

HC Robert Saleh called the Jets' fourth-round selection (No. 120) in April's NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh a "pleasant surprise" after his impromptu performance at Buffalo, and he had more time to prepare against Miami.

Warren has leaned on Tomlinson, Becton and former All-Pro LT Duane Brown the last few months to get him up to speed.

"We had a week of preparation and I got to talk to Lake a little bit more and just learn a lot more of his different calls and improve out communication," Warren said. "It was different and definitely better."

He added: "Their message was really just keep my individuality. They told me I you know a lot about football and have definitely thrown me a lot of tips and tricks here and there. But overall, they said keep doing me."

Warren took what he learned to the field in the league's first Black Friday game. He helped hold Phillips and Chubb to 1 combined sack.

"Those guys are pretty good," Warren said. "They won some and I won some. It was a good back and forth. But I came out of it feeling like I know where I need to keep improving and keep moving my feet."

The Green & White allowed 7 sacks as the rest of the line included second-year players RT Max Mitchell and RG Xavier Newman, plus Warren's fellow rookie C Joe Tippmann.