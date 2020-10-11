Jets-Cardinals 3 Takeaways: Green & White Lose 30-10, Fall to 0-5

Defense Flashed, but Got Gashed

The Jets defense allowed 497 total yards, the most in the season, but also flashed at times. The group let up 14 points in the first half and kept DeAndre Hopkins (2 rec, 25 yards) and Kyler Murray (31 yards, 1 TD) in check, but Murray was efficient through the air. He threw for 380 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT while completing 27 of 37 (73%) and Hopkins finished with 131 yards and 1 TD on 6 catches. The Cardinals scored three of their four TDs on the ground with three different players – Murray, RB Chase Edmonds and RB Kenyan Drake.

The Jets' defense flashed at times but gave up chunk plays when it needed a stop. LB Avery Williamson picked off Murray after LB Neville Hewitt got his hands on the pass and set up the offense with first-and-goal after a 21-yard return. Then the Cardinals, on their next possession, extended their lead and drove 75 yards on 10 plays and Murray's 2-yard run put the visitors up, 14-3. Before the end of the half, with 53 seconds remaining, Arizona drove 52 yards to set up K Zane Gonzalez for a 47-yard field goal that extended its lead 17-3.

"It was just in a situation where I was ratting the quarterback, making sure he didn't get out of the pocket," Williamson said of his interception. "We ended up getting a tip and I was in the right place at the right time. I was trying to score with it and thought I could beat Drake around the corner, but the sideline came up pretty quick."

He added on the defense's performance: "We have to continue with our third-down emphasis, but eliminate the few big plays," Williamson said. "That's what hurt us."

After the Jets offense cut the Cardinals lead to 17-10, the defense stuffed Edmonds on third-and-1 on Arizona's 39-yard line. Arizone went for it on fourth down and Murray found TE Darrell Daniels for a 31-yard gain that to New York's 30. Six plays later, Drake found the end zone and put the Cards ahead, 24-10.

"The defense did a good job in the first half and kept it tight," Gase said. "I thought they did a really good job of keeping Kyler in the pocket and making it tough on him. We played good up front for a long time and we couldn't play complementary football on offense. ... We get to 17-10 and get to fourth-and-1 and they convert and end up scoring to put the game out of reach."

Slot Money

Jamison Crowder once again led the Jets with 116 receiving yards and 1 TD on 8 catches (14.5 avg,) and became the third Jets receiver in the last 52 years with three consecutive 100-yard games, joining Brandon Marshall (2015) and Al Toon (1988). He's scored a touchdown in two of the three games he's played in this season (missed Weeks 2 and 3) and put the Jets within one score, 17-10, in the third quarter. His 52-yard catch-and-run set up the Jets on Arizona's 22-yard line and four plays later, he caught a short pass over the middle, turned upfield and stretched his hand over the goal line for the score.