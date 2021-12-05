Jets' C.J. Mosley: 'We Can Affect the Future ... Right Now'

It wasn't all bad, especially for Mosley, as the defensive leader got a game-high 13 tackles, raising his season total to 101 tackles. That's the first time he's been above 100 tackles since 2018 and the fifth time in his outstanding career. And he's not alone in providing those kinds of highlights, but there haven't been enough so far.

The Jets defense has ridden that roller-coaster all season, starting off on the rise, hitting a four-game low in points and yards allowed, then climbing back up with a better showing vs. Miami and last week's win at Houston. But it didn't carry over as the Eagles became only the second opponent in franchise history to score on seven consecutive possessions in a game. The other was New England, with Steve Grogan at the helm, scoring TDs on all of its first seven drives at home in 1978.

Yet it's all fixable, as head coach Robert Saleh reminded his troops after the game.

"Just the importance of being detailed and precise in everything we do," CB Bryce Hall characterized Saleh's message. "And it's in all phases, offense, defense and special teams. We're a better team than what we showed tonight, and it just comes down to execution and doing our job at a high level. And it's important, when we get into these situations, just to not beat ourselves up."

"Every great player, every Hall of Famer, everybody starts at the same level," Mosley said. "So to say that just because we have guys that are not as accomplished or don't have experience, I don't really believe in that, because at one point I didn't have any experience and I had to learn on the fly, I had to learn through my mistakes, I had to learn through the leadership and the coaches that I had. And so every player is going to have to go through the same thing."

And Mosley offered a bold prediction, one he's preached ever since the offseason and he's sticking with it.