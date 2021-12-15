Jets C Connor McGovern: 'The Tide's Going to Turn'

So instead of the Broncos stacking the game in a winning streak, the loss sent Denver, which rushed for just over 100 yards in the game, on a four-game slide to end the season while the Niners headed in the opposite direction.

"I watched what happened in San Fran and believe we can do that here," McGovern said. "Once those tides switch they can switch fast and switch strong. After the games we won this year, I think we thought, OK, here it is. Maybe we stressed [those wins] too much and got a little tight after winning. But I truly believe the tide's going to turn. Saleh has been on 4-5 teams that have switched that, to be winning programs. I see it and want it really bad. I'd like nothing more than to take pride 10-15 years down the road and the Jets are winning. I'd be proud to say I took my lumps, my bumps and my bruises to help this organization."

On the collegiate level, the Jets' second-year CB Bryce Hall, one of the team's young veterans, was on hand as a freshman in 2016 when the University of Virginia went 2-10 under first-year coach Bronco Mendenhall. The next season was a bit better at 6-7, then 8-5 in 2018 and a win in the Belk Bowl. The Cavs were 9-5 in 2019 and earned a trip to the Orange Bowl, losing to Florida and current teammate La'Mical Perine, the game's MVP.

"For me, it's being one of the older dudes in the secondary, even in only my second year, to take on the responsibility of being a leader and helping push the organization to where we want it to go," Hall said. "It would be an honor to be a part of flipping this organization.