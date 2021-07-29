Jets C Connor McGovern 'Fired Up' for Himself and for His Offensive Line

Another reason for optimism, for McGovern individually and the line, is the wide zone scheme being installed by coordinator Mike LaFleur and offensive line/run game coordinator John Benton.

"This line is definitely built for the outside zone run game," the center said. "We've got a bunch of athletic dudes out there, and that's the family tree this offense comes from. For me especially, it's kind of been my bread and butter, what fits my strengths best is wide zone, so I'm fired up about it. We've got the backs and tight ends and O-line to get after it. We're not all those 350[-pound] mauler guys. We're all around 300-320, pretty quick and light on our feet."

Does that include Becton, the Jets' 350-something second-year blind-side protector?

"For a guy that big, he's light on his feet," McGovern said with a chuckle. "A guy that big, you get somebody moving laterally, for him it's a touch — for me it'd be my full power — but he just touches them and they fall over because they're going laterally. He defies your normal wide zone offensive lineman, but he's so quick and he does it spectacularly."

Adding to the atmosphere is the imminent arrival of newly signed QB Zach Wilson. And finally at this time, McGovern is upbeat because personally he's feeling fine physically. There's no doubt McGovern's a tough customer, making 16 starts and missing only 20 snaps all last season. But there's also no doubt he battled through hamstring, knee, elbow and back issues that landed him on the Jets' injury report five weeks and tested him to get ready for a full turn in the pivot on gameday.