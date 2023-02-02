Jets C Connor McGovern 'Coming Off Best Season' in NFL Career

Despite the change surrounding him, McGovern acknowledged the opportunity the team had at 6-3 to take a lead inside the division before missing the playoffs down the stretch.

"That was definitely a high moment, I've never been in that spot in my career," he said. "To have the opportunity to go and be No. 1 in your division is pretty special. It's always nice at the top, but this league will humble you fast and quick, and it did that. It was obviously a moment that everybody can use to grow from and learn from and realize that no matter how well you're doing, it can it can turn out like that."

McGovern, who signed with the Jets in 2020, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. The former Broncos fifth-round pick in 2016 out of Missouri not only dealt with a lot of change this past season, but also in his three years in green and white. He's played for two head coaches, two offensive coordinators and has seen a young team blossom from 2 wins in 2020 to 4 in 2021 and 7 in 2022.

"I think we were either the first or the second-youngest team in the league last year," he said. "Then this year, Joe [Douglas], the Johnsons [Woody and Chris], Rex [Hogan] and [Robert] Saleh went out and got a really good group of core guys that brought the age up a little bit and experience up a little bit. When you're going out and getting those pieces in, they come in they mesh well and they perform well. That's how you turn a team around fast.