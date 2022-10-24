Jets-Broncos Game Recap | Jets Do It Again: Hang In Despite Injuries to Top Denver 16-9

First 30 Minutes: A Rock Fight

Wilson and the Jets got off to a sluggish start with a pair of 3-and-out series while Rypien and the Broncos didn't fare much better. On their second drive, Rypien's play-action WR screen didn't fare well when Jerry Jeudy had to leap for the throw almost parallel to the line and was immediately crushed by Reed. The Broncos also punted twice.

Then midway through the opening frame, the Jets Breece-d to the game's first score, on a toss from Wilson to Hall, who cruised around left end and knifed his way 62 yards to the TD. It was the second-longest run by a Jets rookie, behind Elijah McGuire's 69-yard dash vs. Jacksonville in 2017, and thus the longest by a Jets rookie on the road all-time.

As the half unfolded, CBS broadcaster Ian Eagle described what was ahead accurately when he said, "We might be in for a rock fight today."

Denver rocked out on their next drive with a 13-play, 75-yard march to Latavius Murray's 2-yard TD with 1:33 left in the quarter. However, Brandon McManus missed the extra point so the Jets maintained their 7-6 lead on into the second quarter, marking the first lead after one quarter that the Jets have held in their last 10 games at Denver dating to 1992.

The Jets also hung on to their lead when McManus, the reliable long-legged kicker hit a 56-yard drive from left to wide right. But McManus got another shot, from 44 yards out with 3:37 to play in the half. This one knifed through the 25-mph gusts at Empower Field and through the uprights to put the Broncos ahead for the first time, 9-7.