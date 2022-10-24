Jets-Broncos Game Recap | Jets Do It Again: Hang In Despite Injuries to Top Denver 16-9

Breece Hall TD Run, Greg Zuerlein FGs, Sauce Gardner & D.J. Reed Pass Defenses Add Up to 5-2 Record

Oct 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SS3_7175-recap-thumb

It wasn't pretty but it was pretty sweet. The Jets' hardscrabble 16-9 win over the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High today, that is.

The Zach Wilson-led Jets offense gained 260 yards and only 10 first downs and lost three players — rookie RB Breece Hall, versatile RT Alijah Vera-Tucker and WR Corey Davis — to first-half injuries. Their defense made any number of plays but still had trouble most of the way getting pressure on Brett Rypien, the Denver backup QB who stepped in for Russell Wilson, a late scratch with his sore hamstring.

But with Hall's early 62-yard TD run before his knee injury plus three Greg Zuerlein field goals for the offense and nine pass defenses overall, with corners Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed notching three PDs apiece, the Green & White prevailed.

The victory was in doubt most of the way against the Broncos' strong defense but the Jets still cashed it in at the end to improve their record to 5-2, their best record after seven games since opening 2010 at 5-2, their road record to 4-0 for the first time since 2010, and their win streak to four games for the first time since 2015.

The Jets came out for the second half with a 10-9 lead on minimal offense, and then the teams played 15 scoreless minutes, in keeping with their recent reputation as two of the lowest-scoring third-quarter NFL teams through six weeks.

But with 1:24 left in the third quarter, the Jets took advantage of the game's first turnover. The TO was coaxed out of Rypien's hand on Quinnen Williams' up-the-gut pressure, followed by an errant pass that was plucked out of the air by S Lamarcus Joyner for his third pick of the season and the Jets' eighth and returned to the Broncos 37.

Wilson could move the offense only 21 yards, but Zuerlein drove his second field goal of the game, this one from 33 yards out, for a 13-9 edge with 12:49 to play.

The Broncos couldn't score but weren't going away. So the Green & White's sputtery offense needed to move close for at least another Zuerlein field goal. They got the "close" part when WR Braxton Berrios drew a 20-yard pass interference penalty on third-and-18 to get the Jets to the Denver 31. Three plays later, it was Zuerlein again, this time from 40 yards out, for a 16-9 lead with 4:35 remaining.

The home team had another opportunity, maybe two series to try to tie the score. The Broncos moved to the Jets 25 at the two-minute warning, where on fourth-and-3 Rypien went for the 25-yard TD strike. He didn't get it because Gardner was all over WR Courtland Sutton for the incompletion.

The Wilson offense was in run mode and didn't gain a first down, so punter Braden Mann came on and lasered a 72-yard punt into the far end zone. It was a touchback, his third of the day, but it put Denver in desperation mode, having 1:30 on the clock, no timeouts and 80 yards to go for the tying TD and extra point.

They got to the Jets 49 but Rypien ran out of any magic he had in his 2020 win at MetLife over the Jets and for most of this game. His downfield throw for WR was deflected by Reed — right into the hands of diving LB C.J. Mosley. But ref Bill Viinovich, after a long replay review, was ruled incomplete. But on fourth down, Rypien let it fly for WR KJ Hamler, who fell down while the Jets nearly intercepted the pass again. But the incompletion was enough and the Jets had finally prevailed a mile high.

Game Gallery | Jets at Broncos | Week 7

See the best images from the road victory in Denver.

E_SS3_3985
1 / 56
E_SS3_3382
2 / 56
E_SS3_4054
3 / 56
E_SS3_3352
4 / 56
E_SS3_3856
5 / 56
E_SS3_3399
6 / 56
E_SS3_3446
7 / 56
E_SS3_3941
8 / 56
E_SS3_4441
9 / 56
E_SS3_4467
10 / 56
E_SS3_4517
11 / 56
E_SS3_4377
12 / 56
E_SS2_0914
13 / 56
E_SS3_4691
14 / 56
E_SS3_4648
15 / 56
E_SS3_4698
16 / 56
E_SS3_4717
17 / 56
E_SS1_3879
18 / 56
E_SS4_7157
19 / 56
E_SS1_3842
20 / 56
E_SS1_3798
21 / 56
E_SS1_3654
22 / 56
E_SS3_5116
23 / 56
E_SS3_5516
24 / 56
E_SS3_5491
25 / 56
E_SS3_5253
26 / 56
E_SS3_5236
27 / 56
E_SS3_5321
28 / 56
E_SS2_1197
29 / 56
E_SS3_5229
30 / 56
E_SS3_4931
31 / 56
E_SS2_1016
32 / 56
E_SS3_4988
33 / 56
E_SS3_6134
34 / 56
E_SS3_6151
35 / 56
E_SS3_6604
36 / 56
E_SS3_6211
37 / 56
E_SS3_6785
38 / 56
E_SS3_6723
39 / 56
E_SS3_6790
40 / 56
E_SS3_6922
41 / 56
E_SS3_6873
42 / 56
E_SS3_6732
43 / 56
E_SS3_6596
44 / 56
E_SS3_6380
45 / 56
E_SS3_6443
46 / 56
E_SS3_6359
47 / 56
E_SS3_7580
48 / 56
E_SS3_7569
49 / 56
E_SS3_7175
50 / 56
E_SS3_7094
51 / 56
E_SS3_7207
52 / 56
E_SS2_1358
53 / 56
E_SS2_1774
54 / 56
E_SS2_1397
55 / 56
E_SS2_1383
56 / 56
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

First 30 Minutes: A Rock Fight
Wilson and the Jets got off to a sluggish start with a pair of 3-and-out series while Rypien and the Broncos didn't fare much better. On their second drive, Rypien's play-action WR screen didn't fare well when Jerry Jeudy had to leap for the throw almost parallel to the line and was immediately crushed by Reed. The Broncos also punted twice.

Then midway through the opening frame, the Jets Breece-d to the game's first score, on a toss from Wilson to Hall, who cruised around left end and knifed his way 62 yards to the TD. It was the second-longest run by a Jets rookie, behind Elijah McGuire's 69-yard dash vs. Jacksonville in 2017, and thus the longest by a Jets rookie on the road all-time.

As the half unfolded, CBS broadcaster Ian Eagle described what was ahead accurately when he said, "We might be in for a rock fight today."

Denver rocked out on their next drive with a 13-play, 75-yard march to Latavius Murray's 2-yard TD with 1:33 left in the quarter. However, Brandon McManus missed the extra point so the Jets maintained their 7-6 lead on into the second quarter, marking the first lead after one quarter that the Jets have held in their last 10 games at Denver dating to 1992.

The Jets also hung on to their lead when McManus, the reliable long-legged kicker hit a 56-yard drive from left to wide right. But McManus got another shot, from 44 yards out with 3:37 to play in the half. This one knifed through the 25-mph gusts at Empower Field and through the uprights to put the Broncos ahead for the first time, 9-7.

But Wilson and the Jets, outgained by 178 yards to 80 through the first 26½ minutes of the game, had those three-plus minutes plus three timeouts to answer with a score right before halftime. Wilson gave a matador move to get past a Bronco defender for an 18-yard run to convert third-and-8. That helped position the visitors for Zuerlein's first field goal try in the thin and windy mile-high air. He drilled it down the middle for 45 yards and a 10-9 lead on the last play of the half.

Related Content

news

Jets, with Much on the Line, Face Broncos QB Brett Rypien, not Russell Wilson (Hamstring)

Denver Victory Would Give G&W First 4-Game Win Streak Since '15, First 5-2 Mark & 4-0 Road Start Since '10

news

Jets-Broncos Game Preview | Green & White Aim to Ascend to 5-2 at Mile High

QB Zach Wilson Excited for a Return Trip to Denver; CBs Sauce Gardner and Patrick Surtain II Are Thriving Outside

news

5 Players to Watch When Jets Try to Climb a Mile High at Denver on Sunday

Breece Hall Is One Smokin' Rookie on Offense; Williams Brothers Are Coming Off Bigtime Efforts at GB

news

What Is the Jets' Biggest Challenge at Denver on Sunday?

Broncos Defense Ranks No. 5 Against the Pass

news

Jets' Pass Rush Is Winning in Multiple Ways

DL John Franklin-Myers: 'We Are Just Playing Together and So Many Guys Are Involved'

news

Coordinator Brant Boyer Making Jets' Special Teams Extra Special

Calls Justin Hardee 'a Special Specialist' and Praises Will Parks' Energy

news

Jets Elevate TE Kenny Yeboah

Yeboah Will Revert to Practice Squad After Sunday's Game vs. Broncos

news

Inside the Numbers | Jets DL Quinnen Williams Achieving Liftoff

Fourth-Year Player Is on Pace to Lead League, Set Franchise Marks in Several Defensive Categories

news

Notebook | Jets 'Fully Expecting' Russell Wilson to Play Sunday in Denver

Garrett Wilson Preparing for Broncos DB Patrick Surtain II; C.J. Uzomah Producing Without the Ball

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 7 at Broncos - Friday

Jermaine Johnson (Ankle) Ruled Out for Second Straight Game

news

Robert Saleh: Elijah Moore Will Not Play Sunday at Broncos

Jets HC Says Second-Year Wideout Will Not Be Traded; Will Return to Team Activities Monday

Advertising