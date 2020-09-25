Jets' Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder and George Fant Out vs. Colts

More WRs Down
The injury bug continues to bite the Jets wide receivers. Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (hamstring) are both out for the Week 3 game at Indianapolis, but are not candidates to be placed on injured reserve according to head coach Adam Gase. That leaves Chris Hogan, Braxton Berrios and Josh Malone as the only healthy receivers on the roster. The team can call up two players from its practice squad for Sunday's game and there are three WRs on the P-squad – Lawrence Cager, Jaleel Scott and D.J. Montgomery.
"We're going through a lot of different situations right now," Gase said of potential roster moves. "Some of these, when these happen aren't ideal, not great timing. But Joe [Douglas] and the guys are trying to work through all that just to make sure we got everything kind of straightened out. … Our coordinators know, here's our options and here's what the possibilities are, and then we've just got to figure it out.
Gase added: "We're down to whoever is available. Whoever's got a pulse right now [has to be] ready to go."
OL Shuffle
The Jets will also be without one of their starting offensive linemen for the first time this season in RT George Fant, who sustained a concussion in Wednesday's practice. Second-year T Chuma Edoga, who started eight games between both tackle spots as a rookie in 2019, could start in Fant's place.
"From Year 1 to Year 2, it's night and day," Gase said of Edoga, who was drafted in the third round out of USC. "You know what to expect, you know how to handle things, you understand the calls, the system and why you're doing everything. I feel comfortable with him out there. I feel like he has a better feel for the game as a whole. He's on the side that he knows well and I know [Sam Darnold] trusts him. He's been blocking for him for a while. I expect him to play better than he did last year and I expect him to play well."
The offense could also be without C Connor McGovern (hamstring), who went through individuals drills and was limited in Friday's practice after being held out Wednesday and Thursday. Even if he's active, he could back up Josh Andrews, who played 19 snaps at center in Week 2. McGovern could play in an emergency.
Quicker Out of the Gate
The Jets need to start quicker. The defense allowed an 80-rushing TD score on its first play from scrimmage in Week 2 and has allowed 21 first-half points in each of the first two games.
"It comes down to four or five plays a game that are difference making plays," defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said. "One of the things that we talk about all the time is can you tell me those four or five before the game starts? That means every single play is important. When you get rid of those four or five plays, we're suffocating in lots of different areas, so we have to eliminate and focus in a couple of different areas.
"We have to play as a team and when one guy breaks down, that's where it pops and we can't let that happen."
Williams said the group needs to improve its tackling against a strong offensive line and rookie RB in Jonathan Taylor, who ran for 6,174 yards and 50 TDs on 926 carries (6.7 avg) at Wisconsin, and had 101 yards in Week 2 against Minnesota.
"Our front versus their front will be a good matchup," he said. "They've done a very good job to start games and a very good job these first two weeks of controlling the line of scrimmage on opponents. We've got our work cut out for us and we've got to go see it."
Familiar Faces
Cornerback Pierre Desir is one of 12 former Colts on the Green & White who will face his former team on Sunday. Desir, who had his first interception as a Jet and the team's first pick of 2020, against the 49ers, was released by Indianapolis in March. He's familiar with the Colts offense led by head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni even though QB Philip Rivers joined the team in the offseason.
"I played with a lot of the guys, so I understand what I'm going to get," Desir said. "I've played against Rivers in the past, so I know the tendencies they're going to do. For me, it's keying in on my keys and when it's time to make the play, make the play. Luckily I had that experience being able to see it firsthand in practice and in games how those guys play."