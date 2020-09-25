Jets' Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder and George Fant Out vs. Colts

Quicker Out of the Gate

The Jets need to start quicker. The defense allowed an 80-rushing TD score on its first play from scrimmage in Week 2 and has allowed 21 first-half points in each of the first two games.

"It comes down to four or five plays a game that are difference making plays," defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said. "One of the things that we talk about all the time is can you tell me those four or five before the game starts? That means every single play is important. When you get rid of those four or five plays, we're suffocating in lots of different areas, so we have to eliminate and focus in a couple of different areas.

"We have to play as a team and when one guy breaks down, that's where it pops and we can't let that happen."

Williams said the group needs to improve its tackling against a strong offensive line and rookie RB in Jonathan Taylor, who ran for 6,174 yards and 50 TDs on 926 carries (6.7 avg) at Wisconsin, and had 101 yards in Week 2 against Minnesota.

"Our front versus their front will be a good matchup," he said. "They've done a very good job to start games and a very good job these first two weeks of controlling the line of scrimmage on opponents. We've got our work cut out for us and we've got to go see it."

Familiar Faces

Cornerback Pierre Desir is one of 12 former Colts on the Green & White who will face his former team on Sunday. Desir, who had his first interception as a Jet and the team's first pick of 2020, against the 49ers, was released by Indianapolis in March. He's familiar with the Colts offense led by head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni even though QB Philip Rivers joined the team in the offseason.