Jets' Braxton Berrios Surveys Where He's Been, Where He's Headed

As 2021 has morphed into '22, good things continue to materialize for Braxton Berrios. And the Jets' "whatever/wherever" man had a good call-of-the-wild anecdote about where he'd been yesterday en route to where he is today and where he wants to be tomorrow.

"I think it's natural to hear all those voices in your head," Berrios said of the doubts he might have had when he spent year one as an NFL pro on New England's Injured Reserve and began year two by being placed on waivers by the Patriots. "There's the old story about two wolves living inside you. One is good, one is bad. The one you feed is the one who wins. That kind of encapsulates what that was like. It wasn't an ideal start. Luckily, I found a home in New York."

And he's found himself a fan favorite. At first Berrios was a punt returner who did some other offensive and special teams jobs. But this season, his first as a full-time kickoff returner, he couldn't have done much more. His 30.4 yards/return average is a strong favorite to finish No. 1 among all NFL kick returners. He unfurled a 79-yard runback against the Eagles that put him squarely in the Pro Bowl conversation and, four days after he was named first alternate as an all-star returner, he responded with a 102-yard TD return vs. the Jaguars.

"Thanks for everybody who retweeted or voted. It makes it more special, more of a community sense," he said. "Just like when we show up at MetLife and the crowd goes nuts and the stands are filled, you realize this is way bigger than just the people in this facility. ... You realize how much people care, how much it means to them, especially when we're doing good things."