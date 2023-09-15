Jets Brant Boyer Says Game-Winning Punt Return 'Was a Really Good Team Effort'

Without minimizing Gipson's game-winning OT (only the third OT punt return TD in NFL history, mostly recently by Patrick Peterson in 2011, but also Tamarick Vanover in 1995), Boyer's comments about Hall encapsulated what was a total team effort it took to overcome the injury to Rodgers and the three-time defending AFC East champion Bills in the team's regular-season opener.

"I thought these guys did a hell of a job playing together and sticking with the belief that we're going to win and things like that," Boyer said on Thursday. "Specifically on the return, that was a really good team effort, hell of an individual effort as well. Team-wise, they blocked it exactly the way we taught them how to block it. They executed exactly how it's taught. I mean, it was awesome to see. You see the guys bailing and doing exactly what we're teaching them and they created the wall, they lose their guy, they pick up extra guys. I thought that the guys did a fantastic job and what a cool moment for the entire team."

Hall, who was selected in the fifth round (No. 158 overall) out of Virginia by the Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft, played 21 snaps -- all on special teams -- against Buffalo. Only three Jets (Justin Hardee, Ashytn Davis and Jamien Sherwood, each had 22) logged more snaps. The Jets punt team coverage limited the Bills to only 4 yards on Buffalo's lone return. By contrast, Gipson, who was voted the AFC Offensive Player of the Week and the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week, returned two punts -- the second was the 65-yard game-winner.

"As soon as I saw him break back to the left, I knew it was going to be a big play," Boyer said. "What he's taught is to always set it up in the middle and try to set up to buy some time to create the wall and he did a hell of a job executing."

Gipson, out of Stephen F. Austin, was among two UDFAs (WRs Jason Brownlee) who managed to distinguish themselves in OTAs and training camp, earning spots on the 53-man roster.