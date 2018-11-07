Jets-Bills Storylines: Adversity Hits QB Sam Darnold

McCown in the 'Pen

If Darnold can't go, the Jets will turn to the consummate professional in Josh McCown. The 39-year-old started a career-high 13 contests last season for the Green & White, setting personal bests in completion percentage (67.3%), passing yards (2,926) and total touchdowns (23). McCown has been a constant fixture alongside Darnold, but he might get the chance to take the rock again against the Bills.

"If that's the case, you're torn because a friend and a teammate — it means he can't go. In that regard, I don't wish that on anybody," McCown said. "But at the same time, as a professional, as a backup quarterback, you have to serve your team in that role and go in and play winning football. That's what's fun, that's what you look forward to. That's why you play this game and go out and compete."

"Any time you have an injury from a starter, it's a blow to the team," added Bowles. "But Josh has been practicing and has been the same guy every day. If he has to play, we're confident that he can go in and play."