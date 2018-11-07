Jets-Bills Storylines: Adversity Hits QB Sam Darnold

Nov 07, 2018 at 05:57 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

E_MK2_2301-darnold-thumb

Sam in a Boot
The Jets started their practice week Wednesday with rookie quarterback Sam Darnold in a boot. Head coach Todd Bowles referred to the passer's injury as a foot strain and his status is in doubt for Sunday's matchup with the Bills.

"I want to be out there with the guys," Darnold said. "Hopefully if I'm able to go out there and play Sunday, I will. If not, I'm just going to treat it as another learning experience. When adversity hits, it's up to me how to respond."

Darnold, who was sacked four times and hit on seven occasions in a 13-6 loss to the Dolphins, missed his first workout since training camp. Before his availability was in question, Darnold started the week with a harsh assessment of his own performance. Not pulling any punches after the first four-interception game of his career, the first-year signal caller, who led the Jets to just two field goals and was victimized by a Jerome Baker pick-six, said he played "stupid football" in South Florida. 

The red-headed rifleman, who during the Green & White's current three-game losing streak has completed 47% of his passes for 588 yards with 2 TDs and 7 INTs, leads the NFL with 14 interceptions. 

On the surface, the Buffalo Bills could have been just the opponent Darnold needed to snap out of a midseason funk. But look past their 2-7 record and four-game losing streak and you will see the Bills have a strong defense. They rank third both in total defense (313.7 Yds/G) and pass defense (212.0 Yds/G) and are tied for 13th in takeaways (13).

"I'm young, I'm eager to get back out on the field with my guys," Darnold said. "But at the same time, I have to take care of my body first and foremost."

First Look: Jets Salute to Service Camouflage Practice Jerseys

In honor of Salute to Service Week, the Jets are wearing special practice jerseys.

E_A7300150
1 / 25
E_A7300052_1
2 / 25
E_A7300027_1
3 / 25
E_A7300079_1
4 / 25
E_A7300035_1
5 / 25
E_A7300013_1-new
6 / 25
E_A7300091
7 / 25
E_MKII3512
8 / 25
E_MKII3565
9 / 25
E_MKII3547
10 / 25
E_MKII3558
11 / 25
E_MKII3531
12 / 25
E_MKII3537
13 / 25
E_MKII3506
14 / 25
E_MKII3488
15 / 25
E_A7300164
16 / 25
E_A7300144
17 / 25
E_MKII3464
18 / 25
E_MKII3484
19 / 25
E_A7300133
20 / 25
E_A7300112
21 / 25
E_A7300125
22 / 25
E_A7300113
23 / 25
E_A7300104
24 / 25
E_A7300099
25 / 25
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

McCown in the 'Pen
If Darnold can't go, the Jets will turn to the consummate professional in Josh McCown. The 39-year-old started a career-high 13 contests last season for the Green & White, setting personal bests in completion percentage (67.3%), passing yards (2,926) and total touchdowns (23). McCown has been a constant fixture alongside Darnold, but he might get the chance to take the rock again against the Bills.

"If that's the case, you're torn because a friend and a teammate — it means he can't go. In that regard, I don't wish that on anybody," McCown said. "But at the same time, as a professional, as a backup quarterback, you have to serve your team in that role and go in and play winning football. That's what's fun, that's what you look forward to. That's why you play this game and go out and compete."

"Any time you have an injury from a starter, it's a blow to the team," added Bowles. "But Josh has been practicing and has been the same guy every day. If he has to play, we're confident that he can go in and play."

Wrong Side of HistoryThe Bills will bring an offense to MetLife Stadium on pace to set a franchise record for fewest points in a 16-game season. In a scoring league, Buffalo averages 6.2 points a game. They moved up to draft Josh Allen with the No. 7 overall selection, but the rookie has missed the team's last three games with an elbow injury. They also have started 35-year-old journeyman Derek Anderson and an overmatched Nathan Peterman, who has seven interceptions and a passer rating of 30.7. Those three quarterbacks have combined for three TD passes and 16 interceptions and the Bills rank 31st in total offense (248.3 Yds/G) and 32nd (151.1 Yds/G) and they lead the NFL in giveaways (22). Allen will get the ball whenever he is ready to go, but the Bills could err on the side of caution with the bye week on the horizon. If not Allen, then Anderson would return to the lineup. But the vet remains in concussion protocol, then the Nathan Peterman experience will be live at the Met.

No Finger Pointing
After holding the Dolphins to no offensive touchdown and just 168 yards and 3-of-16 on third down, the Jets defense was in no way satisfied with its effort. They pointed to a lack of takeaways for a second consecutive game and had no interest in placing the responsibility of an offense mired in a funk.

"We were obviously disappointed with the loss, but we're not the type of team who is going to point fingers at other guys on the team," said DL Leonard Williams. "Even though we did good, there were guys saying, 'We left this play out there or we could have scored on this play.' Even though we had a great game on defense, we were still looking at what we could have done better."

Second to One
In terms of third-down defense, only the Minnesota Vikings have been better than the Jets in 2018. The Jets are allowing teams to convert 31.3% of the time and they'll face a Bills offense that ranks second to last on third down (28.3%). They might get a crack at Peterman, who has thrown 12 interceptions in his first 130 pro pass attempts.

Related Content

news

Jets Practice Report | QB Zach Wilson's Time is Now

CB Brandin Echols Records an INT, DE Carl Lawson Disrupts and OL Alijah-Vera Tucker Earns Kudos
news

Jets C Connor McGovern 'Fired Up' for Himself and for His Offensive Line

Early in Camp, He Feels Great Physically and He Likes the OL Competition & the New Wide Zone Blocking Scheme
news

Jets Training Camp Daily (7/29) | Highlights, Stories & Photos from Day 2

See All of the Content from Thursday at Jets Training Camp
news

Bryce Hall: 'There's Something Really Awesome' About Robert Saleh

Second-Year Jets Cornerback Is Fit and Could Be Poised for a Breakout Season
news

Jets Sign QB Zach Wilson, No. 2 Overall Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

Rookie QB Took Redeye Flight From L.A.; Is Expected at Practice on Friday
news

Jets Training Camp Highlights (7/29) | Jamison Crowder, Corey Davis & Denzel Mims Catches, Long Michael Carter Run, a Pick-Six & More

See Top Plays from Thursday's Team Periods During Training Camp
news

Jets WR Jamison Crowder: 'I Still Got It' 

Veteran Wideout Impressed by New Room That Includes Corey Davis, Elijah Moore
news

Where Are They Now: Billy Joe

Catch Up with the Former Jets Fullback
news

Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh's Confidence Sets the Tone

DT Quinnen Williams Could Be Back for Packers and ILB Jarrad Davis Talks Reunion with S Marcus Maye; Jets Hit 90% Vaccination Rate 
news

Jets Training Camp Daily (7/28) | Highlights, Stories & Photos from Day 1 of Camp

See All of the Content from the First Day of Training Camp in One Place
news

Jets LB Jarrad Davis Has 'Revitalized' View of the Game He Loves

He's Achieved 'Balance' in His Life as He Seeks to Regain the Impact He Had in His First Two Seasons with Lions
news

Carl Lawson Set to Start Building His Own Jets Sack Legacy

Won't Reveal His Goal for the Rushing the QB but He Has Some Round Numbers in Mind for 2021
Advertising