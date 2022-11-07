Jets-Bills Game Recap | Jets, Zach Wilson Rush to Great 20-17 Victory over Josh Allen & Bills

Another Inspirational Second Half

On the first drive of the second half, it appeared the Jets had stalled on their side of midfield and were punting. But the snap was to upback Ashtyn Davis, who kept on fourth-and-1 for 2 yards and so the drive continued on the Buffalo side of the 50. Then Wilson scrambled for one third-down conversion, then swung a pass off play action to Braxton Berrios for another third-down pickup to the visitors' 22.

At that time, the cable snapped on one of the skycams that hover over the field at every MetLife game. Play couldn't resume until the cam was back in the sky. No injuries were involved but the operation took extended time to repair. Who would the delay favor?

Apparently not the Jets. After more than a 10-minute delay, the Jets continued toward the Buffalo goal line — until they lost the ball. Buffalo's Von Miller administered the strip sack of Wilson from behind with the fumble recovered by A.J. Epenesa.

Or was it merely a delayed response? On two Bills plays, Josh Allen was sacked by DL Quinnen Williams, then threw a pick right to the rookie Gardner who returned 16 yards to the Bills 19. And the Green & White were back in business. It took them only four plays to move those 19 yards to Wilson's backfield flip to new Jets RB James Robinson, who rode the rapids all the way to the end zone for a 7-yard TD and a 17-14 Jets lead.

They took that three-point edge into the fourth quarter for their first lead over Buffalo in the teams' last five games, but the Bills moved enough to set up K Tyler Bass for a 51-yard field goal to tie the Jets at 17-17 with 13:33 to play.

Bass then erred with a kickoff that skipped out of bounds near the goal line, giving Wilson and the Jets a 60-yard field to try to retake the lead. But it didn't cost them as their defense held the Jets to their first 3-and-out since their opening drive.

But the Jets defense rose to the occasion with sacks by C.J. Mosley and just-returned-to-action rookie Jermaine Johnson and nearly a second INT by S Jordan Whitehead to force a punt. So the Jets took over with 7:53 to play and all they had to go was 96 yards for a go-ahead TD, slightly less for a go-ahead FG.

And they were up to doing it mostly on the ground. Robinson opened with runs of 9, 7 and 16 yards, followed by Carter's 17-yard dash around left end, then 15 more yards to the Bills 23. As the clock ran toward the 2:00 mark, the Jets ran their ninth play of the march and Wilson threw his first pass ... and Denzel Mims, who was close but unsuccessful on three previous targets, snared Zach's zipgun throw for 12 yards and a first down at the Buffalo 6 at the two-minute warning.

The Jets moved to the 2, then Wilson was sacked on third down and on came Zuerlein for his second field goal of the day, a 28-yarder that was true for a 20-17 Jets lead. All the defense had to do was keep the Bills away from field goal range for the final 1:43.