Jets-Bills Game Recap | Jets, Zach Wilson Rush to Great 20-17 Victory over Josh Allen & Bills

Bounce Back from Patriots Loss with Rocking Win at MetLife to Move Within a Half-Game of 1st-Place Bills

Nov 06, 2022 at 07:00 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_DC1_5026-game-story-thumb

It seemed like a tall order for the Jets to come home last week, lose a disappointing game to the New England Patriots, then come right back at MetLife Stadium today and try to put the dynamic Buffalo Bills on their heels and send them home as the losing team.

It seemed like some folks, not all, were about to give up on the Green & White, to declare their 5-2 start a mirage.

So the Jets put together a stunning 60-minute dose of reality, ended the Bills' four-game win streak and started their own new win streak with a stirring 20-17 victory before the Green & White faithful, not to mention a whole lot of blue-clad Bills followers, at humid MetLife.

The biggest play of the afternoon was the fourth-and-21 howitzer launched by Allen for speedy, dangerous Gabe Davis deep in Jets territory. But covering Davis was none other than No. 1, rookie CB Sauce Gardner, who had the plaster coverage and got his hands up at the right moment to turn a potential game-tying or game-winning play into an incompletion and a Jets victory that improved their record to 6-3 and, along with the winning Miami Dolphins, within a half-game of the Bills' 6-2 at the top of the AFC East standings.

Zach Wilson put together an economical, accurate 18-for-25 passing day for 154 yards and a short TD toss to RB James Robinson late in the third quarter to tie the score at 17-17. Greg Zuerlein's 28-yard field goal was the go-ahead score and Sauce supplied the icing on the cake. The Jets' biggest stat: 174 rushing yards, with Michael Carter leading the way with 76 yards on 12 carries. Rookie WR Garrett Wilson had eight catches for 92 yards.

Another Inspirational Second Half
On the first drive of the second half, it appeared the Jets had stalled on their side of midfield and were punting. But the snap was to upback Ashtyn Davis, who kept on fourth-and-1 for 2 yards and so the drive continued on the Buffalo side of the 50. Then Wilson scrambled for one third-down conversion, then swung a pass off play action to Braxton Berrios for another third-down pickup to the visitors' 22.

At that time, the cable snapped on one of the skycams that hover over the field at every MetLife game. Play couldn't resume until the cam was back in the sky. No injuries were involved but the operation took extended time to repair. Who would the delay favor?

Apparently not the Jets. After more than a 10-minute delay, the Jets continued toward the Buffalo goal line — until they lost the ball. Buffalo's Von Miller administered the strip sack of Wilson from behind with the fumble recovered by A.J. Epenesa.

Or was it merely a delayed response? On two Bills plays, Josh Allen was sacked by DL Quinnen Williams, then threw a pick right to the rookie Gardner who returned 16 yards to the Bills 19. And the Green & White were back in business. It took them only four plays to move those 19 yards to Wilson's backfield flip to new Jets RB James Robinson, who rode the rapids all the way to the end zone for a 7-yard TD and a 17-14 Jets lead.

They took that three-point edge into the fourth quarter for their first lead over Buffalo in the teams' last five games, but the Bills moved enough to set up K Tyler Bass for a 51-yard field goal to tie the Jets at 17-17 with 13:33 to play.

Bass then erred with a kickoff that skipped out of bounds near the goal line, giving Wilson and the Jets a 60-yard field to try to retake the lead. But it didn't cost them as their defense held the Jets to their first 3-and-out since their opening drive.

But the Jets defense rose to the occasion with sacks by C.J. Mosley and just-returned-to-action rookie Jermaine Johnson and nearly a second INT by S Jordan Whitehead to force a punt. So the Jets took over with 7:53 to play and all they had to go was 96 yards for a go-ahead TD, slightly less for a go-ahead FG.

And they were up to doing it mostly on the ground. Robinson opened with runs of 9, 7 and 16 yards, followed by Carter's 17-yard dash around left end, then 15 more yards to the Bills 23. As the clock ran toward the 2:00 mark, the Jets ran their ninth play of the march and Wilson threw his first pass ... and Denzel Mims, who was close but unsuccessful on three previous targets, snared Zach's zipgun throw for 12 yards and a first down at the Buffalo 6 at the two-minute warning.

The Jets moved to the 2, then Wilson was sacked on third down and on came Zuerlein for his second field goal of the day, a 28-yarder that was true for a 20-17 Jets lead. All the defense had to do was keep the Bills away from field goal range for the final 1:43.

And the defense rose up and got the job done.

Game Gallery | Jets vs. Bills | Week 9

See the best images from the 20-17 win against the Bills.

E_DC104115
1 / 91
E_SS3_3970
2 / 91
E_SS2_4340
3 / 91
E_SS2_4385
4 / 91
E_SS2_4406
5 / 91
E_SS3_3559
6 / 91
E_SS3_3729
7 / 91
E_SS3_3613
8 / 91
E_SS3_3579
9 / 91
E_SS3_3461
10 / 91
E_SS3_3533
11 / 91
E_SS3_3792
12 / 91
E_DC1_3425
13 / 91
E_SS3_4798
14 / 91
E_SS3_4791
15 / 91
E_SS3_4772
16 / 91
E_SS3_4640
17 / 91
E_SS3_4651
18 / 91
E_SS3_4760
19 / 91
E_DC1_3261
20 / 91
E_DC1_3305
21 / 91
E_DC1_3452
22 / 91
E_DC1_3317
23 / 91
E_DC1_3176
24 / 91
E_SS3_5033
25 / 91
E_SS3_5051
26 / 91
E_SS3_4897
27 / 91
E_SS3_4885
28 / 91
E_DC1_3775
29 / 91
E_DC1_3842
30 / 91
E_SS3_5058
31 / 91
E_DC104189
32 / 91
E_SZ3_1259
33 / 91
E_SZ3_1205
34 / 91
E_SS2_4564
35 / 91
E_SZ3_1307
36 / 91
E_SZ3_1327
37 / 91
E_SS3_5868
38 / 91
E_SS3_5878
39 / 91
E_SS3_5880
40 / 91
E_SS3_5925
41 / 91
E_SS3_6052
42 / 91
E_SS3_6225
43 / 91
E_SS3_6442
44 / 91
E_SS3_6146
45 / 91
E_SS3_6982
46 / 91
E_SS3_7191
47 / 91
E_SS3_6750
48 / 91
E_SS3_6678
49 / 91
E_SS3_7240
50 / 91
E_SS3_7083
51 / 91
E_SS3_6992
52 / 91
E_SS3_6608
53 / 91
E_SS3_7232
54 / 91
E_SS3_6910
55 / 91
E_DC1_4504
56 / 91
E_DC1_4507
57 / 91
E_DC1_4326
58 / 91
E_DC1_4394
59 / 91
E_DC1_4482
60 / 91
E_DC1_4097
61 / 91
E_DC1_4658
62 / 91
E_DC1_4232
63 / 91
E_SZ3_2002
64 / 91
E_SZ3_1923
65 / 91
E_SZ3_1948
66 / 91
E_SZ3_1859
67 / 91
E_SS2_4765
68 / 91
E_SS2_4761
69 / 91
E_DC104558
70 / 91
E_SS2_4770
71 / 91
E_SS2_4773 1
72 / 91
E_SS2_4803
73 / 91
E_SS3_7399
74 / 91
E_SS3_7402
75 / 91
E_SS3_7413
76 / 91
E_SS3_7479
77 / 91
E_SS3_7617
78 / 91
E_SS3_7769
79 / 91
E_SS3_7880
80 / 91
E_SS3_7929
81 / 91
E_DC1_5064
82 / 91
E_SS3_8428
83 / 91
E_SS3_8520
84 / 91
E_SS3_8935
85 / 91
E_SS3_8959
86 / 91
E_SS3_9260
87 / 91
E_SS3_9168
88 / 91
E_SS3_9191
89 / 91
E_SS3_9310
90 / 91
E_SS3_9506
91 / 91
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Jets Maintain 1st-Hal Contact
The Jets seemed to be set up for a disastrous start to the afternoon. First Braden Mann, handling the kickoff duties, slipped as he struck the opening KO, with the Bills recovering on their 45. On the first play from scrimmage, Stefon Diggs put a double move on Gardner and got free down the right sideline to gather in Allen's 42-yard longball at the Jets 13.

But disaster was averted when DL John Franklin-Myers applied pressure to Allen, who misfired and threw his pass to S Jets S Jordan Whitehead for the interception, the Green & White's 10th of the season.

But Buffalo had a more productive second drive, rolling 67 yards on 14 plays to Allen's keeper TD and a 7-0 lead, one play after Allen scrambled 11 yards to what was at first called a TD, then reviewed and overturned, and three plays after Jets DL Sheldon Rankins executed a strip sack on Allen that the QB recovered to keep the march moving. Still, it was the fourth strip for the Jets this season, all in the last five games.

The Jets offense began to loosen up the Buffalo defense with its second and third series. On No. 2, they moved 49 yards to the Bills 35 before Zuerlein came on to punch through a 53-yard field goal — his fourth 50+ FG of the season — to trim the Jets' deficit to 7-3 as the teams entered the second quarter.

The Jets had a good special teams play when newly acquired RB/PR Nyheim Hines had to fair-catch a Mann punt at his 7. But Allen & Co. shrugged it off and moved 93 yards to their second TD, which was also Allen's second score when he kept off his left side and sped 36 yards, beating Whitehead to the left pylon for a 14-3 lead with 6:30 left in the half.

But the Jets had a response to their two-score deficit and that was to use most of those final 6½ minutes to get back to within one score. They moved 75 yards on 13 plays with Wilson converting a third-and-1 on a keeper, a fourth-and-1 on a toss to TE C.J. Uzomah, and crowning the possession with Carter's 6-yard run behind the snowplow block of RG Nate Herbig for the touchdown to cut the Bills' lead back to 14-10.

Naturally, 32 seconds was enough for Buffalo to get in position to score, but the visitors from Western New York could get only to the Jets 37, then K Tyler Bass tried to convert from 55 yards at the final first-half gun, but his kick in a windless, humid MetLife hooked right at the last moment. And the Jets had the opportunity for a 14-point "sandwich" around halftime because they won the opening coin toss, deferred, and knew they would get the kickoff to start the second half.

Related Content

news

WR Corey Davis Is Out, Rookie DL Jermaine Johnson Active for Jets vs. Bills

Buffalo Deactivates S Jordan Poyer, LB Matt Milano; CB Tre'Davious White Also Out

news

Jets-Bills Game Preview | Great Challenge Could Lead to Great Reward

Offense, Special Teams Reducing Errors, Defense Rising to Occasion Could Lead to Key W Heading into Bye

news

5 Players to Watch as Jets Go Toe to Toe with Brawny Buffalo

Zach Wilson Seeks Bounceback from Patriots Game; Secondary Gets Big-Time Test from Josh Allen & Co.

news

D.J. Reed on Jets DBs vs. Bills: 'A Good Challenge ... I'm Looking Forward to It'

Right Cornerback Believes Green & White Secondary Is 'an Elite Unit Just with What We're Doing'

news

Zach Wilson on Jets' Stern Test vs. Buffalo: 'Execution Is the Key'

QB's Focus Is on the Bills and 'the Challenge of Understanding We Can Beat These Guys'

news

HC Robert Saleh says Bills QB Josh Allen is 'Arguably One of the Best Quarterbacks'

DL Quinnen Williams: 'He's Basically a Running Back That Can Throw the Ball'

news

Jets Sign TE Kenny Yeboah to Active Roster

Green & White Elevate OL Conor McDermott; Sign S Jared Mayden to the Practice Squad

news

Inside the Numbers | Spreading the Jets' Sack Wealth Around

Defense Shared a Rare Sixpack vs. Patriots' Mac Jones: 1 Sack Each for 6 Different Pass Rushers

news

Jets Host 4th Annual Soldiers to Sidelines Coaching Certification Clinic

The Green & White Help 84 Members of the Military Community "Discover a Renewed Sense of Purpose"

news

Notebook | Bills QB Josh Allen Says He Was in 'Same Position' as Jets QB Zach Wilson

Rookie DE Jermaine Johnson Will Return to Action; Buffalo and Green & White Have Similar Defenses

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Bills - Friday

Corey Davis (Knee) Out for Sunday's Game

Advertising