Jets-Bills Game Recap | Jets Keep Battling but Can't Catch Bills in 20-12 Loss

The spirit was willing but the flesh was sometimes weak and the elements were mostly adverse as the Jets attempted to score their first season-series sweep of the Bills in six years and really scramble the AFC East and American Conference playoff picture at rainy, sometimes snowy Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, today.

The Jets looked as if they were finding some of their second-half magic in tying the score at 7-7 on undrafted rookie RB Zonovan "Bam" Knight's 13-yard touchdown run in the first five minutes of the third quarter. From there the Bills rose up with 10 points on their next two drives and the Jets, despite opportunities in the final six minutes to perhaps force a 20-20 tie and overtime, fell to their division rivals, 20-12.

As a result their record fell to 7-6 while the Bills' record rose to 10-3 atop the AFC East. Wins by the Patriots on Monday night at Arizona and by the Chargers over the Dolphins tonight could nudge the Green & White from seventh place and the last playoff spot in the AFC grid down to ninth. They'll need the healing qualities of MetLife Stadium for their next two games, against Detroit and vs. Jacksonville on Thursday Night Football, to climb back into the thick of the chase.

The Jets also sustained some injuries that didn't help their showing in Western New York. WR Corey Davis exited early, DL Quinnen Williams departed with a non-contact calf injury. And QB Mike White was knocked out of the game twice by hard Bills pass-rush hits but returned after short exams to retake the Jets offensive reins.

White finished with 27-of-44 passing for 268 yards and rookie WR Garrett Wilson teamed up with Knight to contribute 78 yards on six catches, breaking Keyshawn Johnson's 1996 rookie receiving yardage record in the process. The Jets defense, meanwhile, held Buffalo to 232 yards and sacked him three times but couldn't turn the Bills over.

The Jets made it interesting if not nailbiting with rookie Jermaine Johnson's blocked-punt safety midway through the final frame and the ensuing drive toward the Bills' red zone. But RB Michael Carter lost a fumble at the 23 with less than six minutes to play.

They got the ball back at their 36 with 3:13 to play and all three timeouts but the margin of error for a fourth 10-points-plus comeback win kept getting smaller and smaller. Greg Zuerlein kicked a 26-yard field goal with 1:18 left to cut their deficit to 20-12.