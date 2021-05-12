Jets Going Across the Pond to Play Atlanta in London in '21

Much is new for the Jets in 2021 — new head coach, newly drafted quarterback, new players, new 17-game regular-season schedule, and perhaps some newly full stadiums after last year's COVID-19 restrictions kept attendances at zero or not far from it.

And add to the newness one Jets road game on their 2021 schedule that will not be played in the United States but in London, when the Jets take on the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 10 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The game, which is Atlanta's home game, will not be played inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which would have been the Jets' first regular-season visit to the Falcons' new home. Instead, the Jets, for the second time ever and the first time in six years, will play in London, and for the first time ever in the home of the Spurs, which hosted its first two NFL games in 2019.