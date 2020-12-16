Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Rams

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 15 Matchup

Dec 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM


The Jets head back to the West Coast on Sunday for a 4:05 p.m. kickoff against the Rams in Los Angeles. Here are ways to watch and listen on gameday.

Pregame Programming


Time Program Where to Watch
9:30 am The Numbers Game nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
11:30 am The Adam Gase Show presented by FanDuel CBS 2 New York
2:05 pm Pregame Central presented by Pepsi nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
3 pm Jets Pre Game presented by Bet365 SNY

Watch the Game on TV

FOX | 4:05 pm
Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (Play-by-Play), Chris Spielman (Analyst) and Laura Okmin (Sideline).

Watch on NYJets.com or the Official Jets App

Phone & Tablet: Jets games are be available on the Official Jets App and newyorkjets.com on mobile devices (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.). Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

Desktop: NFL.com, or the TV broadcaster's site (requires TV provider login).

Connected TV devices: the NFL app, or the TV broadcaster's app (requires TV provider login).

NFL Game Pass: Jets fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular-season game Live on NFL Game Pass as soon as it ends.

Jets fans in Europe can watch every 2020 regular-season game live on NFL Game Pass.

Listen to the Game

To listen to the radio broadcast in market in English or Spanish download the Official Jets App.

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).
Pre-and Postgame: Anthony Becht, Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca

Listen to the broadcast in Espanol on WADO 1280 AM locally.
Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) and Roberto Abramowitz (Analyst).

Jets Radio Network
Ocean, NJ: WCHR - 105.7 FM
Rochester, NY: WHTK - 107.3 FM/1280 AM
Albany, NY: WTMM - 104.5 FM

Postgame Programming


Time Program Where to Watch
Immediately After the Game Jets Post Game presented by Toyota SNY
60 Minutes After the Game Jets Overtime presented by Dunkin' nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
11:35 pm Jets Late Night CBS 2 New York

