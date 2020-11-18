Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Chargers

Broadcast and Stream Info for Week 11 in Los Angeles

Nov 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM
E_SZ1_1158-ways-to-watch-chargers

The Jets make their first of three West Coast trips in Week 11 with a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are ways to watch and listen on gameday.

Pregame Programming

Table inside Article
Time Program Where to Watch
9:30 am The Numbers Game presented by Bet365 nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
11:30 am The Adam Gase Show presented by FanDuel CBS 2 New York
2:00 pm Pregame Central presented by Pepsi nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
3:00 pm Jets Pre Game presented by Bet365 SNY

Watch the Game on TV

CBS | 4:05 pm
Broadcasters: Greg Gumbel (Play-by-Play), Rich Gannon (Analyst) and Jay Feely (Sideline).

Watch on NYJets.com or the Official Jets App

Phone & Tablet: Jets games are be available on the Official Jets App presented by BetMGM and newyorkjets.com on mobile devices (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.). Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

Desktop: NFL.com, or the TV broadcaster's site (requires TV provider login).

Connected TV devices: the NFL app, or the TV broadcaster's app (requires TV provider login).

NFL Game Pass: Jets fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular-season game Live on NFL Game Pass as soon as it ends.

Jets fans in Europe can watch every 2020 regular-season game live on NFL Game Pass.

Listen to the Game

To listen to the radio broadcast in market in English or Spanish download the Official Jets App presented by BetMGM.

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst)
Pre-and Postgame: Anthony Becht, Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca

Listen to the broadcast in Espanol on WADO 1280 AM locally.
Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) and Roberto Abramowitz (Analyst)

Jets Radio Network
Ocean, NJ: WCHR - 105.7 FM
Rochester, NY: WHTK - 107.3 FM/1280 AM
Albany, NY: WTMM - 104.5 FM

National Radio
Westwood One Sports
Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (Play-by-Play) and Ross Tucker (Analyst)

Postgame Programming

Table inside Article
Time Program Where to Watch
Immediately After the Game Jets Post Game presented by Toyota SNY | SNY.tv | SNY Social Media Platforms
60 Minutes After the Game Jets Overtime presented by Dunkin' nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Related Content

news

Jets' Joe Flacco Is Still Proving Things Every Time He Goes Out

Veteran QB Will Start for an Injured Sam Darnold at the Chargers on Sunday
news

Jets Place CB Brian Poole on Injured Reserve, Release CB Pierre Desir

Green & White Sign TE Connor Davis to Practice Squad
news

First Look: Jets at Chargers

Green & White Travel to Los Angeles and Face Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap: Joe Flacco

Bart Scott Previews Jets at Chargers in Week 11
news

Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Jets Observations During Week Week 11

Jets Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Wischusen Shares His Thoughts Leading Up to the Chargers Game
news

Jets Notebook | Joe Flacco Named Starter vs. Chargers for Injured Sam Darnold 

Third-Year QB Remains "Very Confident" He'll Play This Season
news

Jets Claim OL Pat Elflein

Former Vikings Third-Round Pick Has Played Left Guard, Right Guard and Center
news

Snap Count Analysis | Who Is the Only Jet to Participate in Every Snap on Offense Through Nine Weeks?

S Marcus Maye, LB Neville Hewitt Logged Most Time on the Field on Defense
news

Inside the Numbers: Multiple Ways Jets' Breshad Perriman Can 'Go Yard'

WR Had a 50-Yard TD Catch vs. Patriots but 42-Yard Pass Interference Call Also Moved the Chains 
news

Which Jets Have Stood Out Through 9 Games, Who Is Set to Flash Over the Next 7? 

Quinnen Williams, Jamison Crowder Flashed; Denzel Mims, Breshad Perriman Set to Take Off
news

Jets Coach Brant Boyer Puts the 'Special' in Special Teams

A Devout Fly-Fisherman and Hunting Guide for 'Everything From Goose to Moose'

Advertising