Jets Assistant GM Rex Hogan: Building a Roster, Building a Winner

Jets assistant general manager Rex Hogan has been with the organization through the difficult times, and now he's ready for the excitement surrounding the team as the calendar inches toward Monday night's 2023 regular-season opener against division rival Buffalo.

"We hear the outside noise," Hogan told Eric Allen on an edition of "The Official Jets Podcast." "But I think we've continued to be focused on weekly expectations. Who's the next opponent? We don't look down the line, we deal in the weekly expectations and everything else will take care of itself.

"First and foremost, it's going to be an electric environment. Our fanbase is incredible, the fact that it's 9/11 will amp it up. We're opening with Buffalo, and we've had good battles with them the last couple of years. It's going to be a wild scene. The fans and the team are hyped. It will be a fun game to watch."

Hogan is in his second go-round with the Jets. He rejoined the Green & White after two seasons with Indianapolis when Joe Douglas came on as the team's general manager in 2019 (he had previously been with the team as the senior director of college scouting). Since then, Hogan has helped preside over the transformation of the roster, via the NFL Draft, free agency and myriad savvy moves to a point where the Jets now have a quality 53-man roster composed of veterans (like QB Aaron Rodgers, LB C.J. Mosley, CB DJ Reed, RB Dalvin Cook) and exciting young players (like DL Quinnen Williams, WR Garrett Wilson, RB Breece Hall and CBs Sauce Gardner and Michael Carter II).

"It's exciting how we built the 53 [man roster]," Hogan said. "I mean, the turnover alone, I don't know exact numbers, it's unreal how we've gone from handful of guys on the 2019 roster [only Mosley and long snapper Thomas Hennessy remain from that 2019 team; John Franklin-Myers was signed that year off waivers, but was injured and did not play] to what we have now. It's a work in progress and we're still going to build."

That "build" received an enormous, potentially game-changing boost when the Jets acquired four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers only days before the 2023 NFL Draft. Rodgers' impact was immediate and has permeated the team, the locker room, indeed every nook and cranny of the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

"It was wild because you think about having the opportunity to get one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the game and to see it unfold," Hogan said. "With each step there was a little more clarity and then it became realistic, and we had a chance. There was a build until he went on the '[Pat] McAfee Show,' word spread, and once he decided to come play with us, then having to work things out with the Packers. That was a real cool moment for the organization and the fans.