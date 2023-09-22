Jets Coaches' Corner | Will McDonald IV Has Shown 'Major Improvements' in Practice

Jets coaches -- defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Keith Carter, pass game coordinator Todd Downing and defensive backs and safeties coach Marquand Manuel -- spoke to the media on Thursday. Here are capsules of some of their comments.

Will McDonald IV Impressive in Practice

Jets rookie DE ﻿Will McDonald IV﻿, the No. 15 selection in April's NFL Draft, was inactive in Week 2 against the Cowboys. It will be head coach Robert Saleh's decision if the Iowa State product plays against New England in Week 3, but Ulbrich said he has been encouraged by McDonald's performance in practice this week.

"Just like every rookie and every young player, he needs to learn all the details and the nuances within the defense," Ulbrich said. "He has grown and gotten better. Watching today [Thursday], I was fired up for him. He attacked practice today and he attacked practice yesterday. There are some major improvements we are starting to see in his game. All his freakiness and speed and bend and intangibles, it is starting to come to life as he learns our defense."

Xavier Gipson's Ascension

Wideout ﻿Xavier Gipson﻿ has had a big impact on the Jets' special teams early in the season after his game-winning punt return touchdown in overtime against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

"Buy yourself a Gipson jersey because you root for guys like that," Azzanni said. "He's such a great young man, great kid. Every day he works. He doesn't say a word. He works his tail off."

Heading into Week 3 against New England and into the fall, Azzanni expects Gipson to improve and challenge for more playing time as not only a punt returner, but as a receiver.