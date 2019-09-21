Jets Announce All-Time Team as Part of NFL 100 Celebration

As part of the NFL 100 celebration, the New York Jets announced today the franchise's all-time team, compiled by more than 120,000 fan votes. A total of 26 players were selected, including Joe Namath, Curtis Martin, Joe Klecko, Nick Mangold, Wayne Chrebet and many more.

The all-time team will be honored with a special pregame ceremony before the Jets October 13th game presented by Atlantic Health. All fans in attendance will receive a Spotlight White Fantennial rally towel, courtesy of Glad and Clorox.

As part of the celebration, Jets Season Ticket Holders will have a chance to win a Jets NFL 100 Experience of a Lifetime by entering a sweepstakes on Jets Rewards. The winner will run out of the intro tunnel with the Jets all-time team and will sit in a suite with Jets Legends at the October 13th game.