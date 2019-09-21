Jets Announce All-Time Team as Part of NFL 100 Celebration

Sep 21, 2019 at 02:52 PM
EE7a4vQWwAAoTPD

As part of the NFL 100 celebration, the New York Jets announced today the franchise's all-time team, compiled by more than 120,000 fan votes. A total of 26 players were selected, including Joe Namath, Curtis Martin, Joe Klecko, Nick Mangold, Wayne Chrebet and many more.

The all-time team will be honored with a special pregame ceremony before the Jets October 13th game presented by Atlantic Health. All fans in attendance will receive a Spotlight White Fantennial rally towel, courtesy of Glad and Clorox.

As part of the celebration, Jets Season Ticket Holders will have a chance to win a Jets NFL 100 Experience of a Lifetime by entering a sweepstakes on Jets Rewards. The winner will run out of the intro tunnel with the Jets all-time team and will sit in a suite with Jets Legends at the October 13th game.

Of the online fan votes, one lucky winner was selected to receive season tickets for the 2019 season. Click here for more information on the Jets Fantennial Weekend.

Related Content

news

Notebook | Jets' Mike LaFleur: 'It's Everything I've Wanted'

Offensive Coordinator Advised QB Zach Wilson to 'Take a Deep Breath' Before Diving Back In
news

ESPN Ranks Jets' Offseason Capital at No. 2 in NFL 

GM Joe Douglas Has to 2 Picks in Top 10; Money to Spend in Free Agency
news

Former Jets QB Richard Todd: Senior Bowl 'Means a Lot to Me'

Green & White's First-Round Pick in 1976 Served as This Year's Gameday Captain
news

Jets DT Sheldon Rankins: 'We've Started Something Special'

Former First-Round Draft Pick Believes in Scheme and HC Robert Saleh
news

Reese's Senior Bowl Put Jets Assistants in the Pilot's Chair

Rob Calabrese on Offense and Mike Rutenberg on Defense Called the Shots in Mobile, AL
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Mike LaFleur 1-on-1 at the 2022 Senior Bowl

Host Eric Allen Talks with the Jets Offensive Coordinator in Mobile
news

Jets CBs Look Ahead: Young Group 'Got Better Every Single Day'

Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols, Michael Carter II & Co. Put a Year of Experience Under Their Belts
news

Jets RB Ty Johnson Enjoyed His Teammates, Produced in 3rd-Down Role

Despite the Struggles of the Season, 'It's Been a Great Time, Good Vibes, Good Energy'
news

Senior Bowl Review | 5 Standouts in Mobile

Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey, Liberty's Malik Willis, Florida State's Jermaine Johnson, Boston College's Zion Johnson and Colorado State's Trey McBride All Improved 2022 NFL Draft Stock
news

Jets Mock Draft 3.0 | Which WR Do Most Analysts Have Joe Douglas Selecting?

Ohio State's Garrett Wilson Popular Selection for Green & White at 10
news

Inside the Numbers | Jets' Corners Displayed a Talent for Tackling

Bryce Hall, Michael Carter II & Brandin Echols Excelled in Taking Down Opposing Runners & Receivers 
news

Why Did the Senior Bowl Shape Jeff Ulbrich's NFL Career?

After Jets' DC Played in the College All-Star Game A Chance Encounter With Pete Carroll Kick-Started His Coaching Career
Advertising