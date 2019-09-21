Jets Announce All-Time Team as Part of NFL 100 Celebration

As part of the NFL 100 celebration, the New York Jets announced today the franchise's all-time team, compiled by more than 120,000 fan votes. A total of 26 players were selected, including Joe Namath, Curtis Martin, Joe Klecko, Nick Mangold, Wayne Chrebet and many more.
The all-time team will be honored with a special pregame ceremony before the Jets October 13th game presented by Atlantic Health. All fans in attendance will receive a Spotlight White Fantennial rally towel, courtesy of Glad and Clorox.
As part of the celebration, Jets Season Ticket Holders will have a chance to win a Jets NFL 100 Experience of a Lifetime by entering a sweepstakes on Jets Rewards. The winner will run out of the intro tunnel with the Jets all-time team and will sit in a suite with Jets Legends at the October 13th game.
Of the online fan votes, one lucky winner was selected to receive season tickets for the 2019 season. Click here for more information on the Jets Fantennial Weekend.