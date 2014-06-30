Jets Announce 2014 Training Camp Schedule

The New York Jets begin the 2014 NFL season when the team arrives at SUNY Cortland on Wednesday, July 23. Head coach Rex Ryan, in his sixth season, will conduct his first public practice on Thursday, July 24, at 10 a.m. The Jets 2014 Training Camp is presented by Atlantic Health, JetBlue, MetLife, SAP/EMC, SNY, Toyota, and Luvo.
SUNY Cortland will host the first 16 practices of training camp, all open to the public. The team will break camp prior to their Week 3 preseason game against the Giants, then return to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center for the remainder of preseason.
The team will hold an exclusive practice for Season Ticket Holders on Monday, Aug. 18. Two open practices will follow on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 19-20. At each training camp location, fans can enjoy Jets Fest, featuring skills challenges, music, face painting, inflatable rides, and the Jets Shop tent filled with new merchandise for the 2014 season.
On Saturday, Aug. 2, SUNY Cortland will host the annual Green & White practice beginning at 7 p.m. This event will feature gameday-like festivities including player introductions, National Anthem, fan contests, Jets Fest and the Jets Shop. Practice will also be broadcast on 98.7 FM ESPN New York.
On Thursday, Aug. 21, the team will travel to Hofstra University in Hempstead on Long Island for Jets Family Night, presented by JetBlue. Family Night gives fans special access to a walkthrough practice beginning at 5:30 p.m. Long Island fans will have the opportunity to gain behind-the-scenes access to a team walkthrough the night before the Jets take on the New York Giants in the annual MetLife Bowl. The event is free and open to the public. It will feature Jets Fest, Jets Shop, food, music and entertainment. At the conclusion of practice, selected fans will participate in a field goal kicking contest for the chance to win a free roundtrip flight on JetBlue.
Players will continue the great Jets tradition of signing autographs for fans after practice along the fence line. However, autographs are not guaranteed for every fan in attendance. In addition, at all practices Gen Jets Kids Club members will have a kids-only player autograph area. Space is limited to the first 100 kids each day, so fans are encouraged to check in their children upon arrival at the Gen Jets tent.
Admission to all Jets Training Camp events are free, but tickets are required. Fans can register and print tickets as well as find information on parking and directions in the coming weeks on newyorkjets.com/camp.
While the Jets invite all fans to attend open practices, please note that practice may be canceled or closed to the public in the case of inclement weather. Fans are encouraged to call the team's fan line at (973) 549-4844 or visit newyorkjets.com/camp for the most up-to-date news regarding practice schedules. Updates are also available on Twitter (@nyjets) and Facebook (Facebook.com/Jets).
2014 NEW YORK JETS TRAINING CAMP
PUBLIC PRACTICE SCHEDULE
*All dates and times are subject to change
In Cortland, for every practice listed below, the gates, Jets Fest and Jets Shop will be open from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. daily. For the Green & White practice, the gates, Jets Fest and Jets Shop will be open from 5–9:30 p.m. For the Jets Family Night at Hofstra, Jets Fest will be open from 3–5:30 p.m. and the Jets Shop will remain open until the conclusion of practice.
SUNY Cortland practices
Thursday, July 24 —10:00 a.m.
Friday, July 25 —10:00 a.m.
Saturday, July 26 —10:00 a.m.
Sunday, July 27 —10:00 a.m.
Tuesday, July 29 — 10:00 a.m.
Wednesday, July 30 — 10:00 a.m.
Thursday, July 31 — 10:00 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 1 — 10:00 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 2 — Green & White Practice at 7:00 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 4 — 10:00 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 5 — 10:00 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 9 — 10:00 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 10 — 10:00 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 11 — 10:00 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 12 — 10:00 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 13 — 10:00 a.m.
Atlantic Health Jets Training Center practices
Monday, Aug. 18 — Exclusive Season Ticket Holder Practice, 11:30 a.m. (Gates/Jets Fest at 10:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m.)
Tuesday, Aug. 19 — Open practice at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, 12:30 p.m. (Gates/Jets Fest at 11:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m.)
Wednesday, Aug. 20 — Open practice at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, 11:15 a.m. (Gates/Jets Fest at 10:15 a.m.–1:45 p.m.)
Jets Family Night at Hofstra University
Thursday, Aug. 21 — 5:30 p.m. (Gates/Jets Fest runs from 3:00–5:30 p.m. Jets Shop will be open from 3:00 p.m. until the conclusion of practice)