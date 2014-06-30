Jets Announce 2014 Training Camp Schedule

On Saturday, Aug. 2, SUNY Cortland will host the annual Green & White practice beginning at 7 p.m. This event will feature gameday-like festivities including player introductions, National Anthem, fan contests, Jets Fest and the Jets Shop. Practice will also be broadcast on 98.7 FM ESPN New York.

On Thursday, Aug. 21, the team will travel to Hofstra University in Hempstead on Long Island for Jets Family Night, presented by JetBlue. Family Night gives fans special access to a walkthrough practice beginning at 5:30 p.m. Long Island fans will have the opportunity to gain behind-the-scenes access to a team walkthrough the night before the Jets take on the New York Giants in the annual MetLife Bowl. The event is free and open to the public. It will feature Jets Fest, Jets Shop, food, music and entertainment. At the conclusion of practice, selected fans will participate in a field goal kicking contest for the chance to win a free roundtrip flight on JetBlue.