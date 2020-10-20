Jets and Gatorade Name Gary Mobley of Columbia HS & Tommy Mulligan of Elwood Park HS Coaches of the Week

The New York Jets announced today that Gary Mobley of Columbia High School in Maplewood, NJ and Tommy Mulligan of Elmwood Park High School in Elmwood Park, NJ have been named this week's recipients of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week awards presented by Gatorade. Through Gatorade's partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school's football program has doubled to $2,000. Along with this award, Columbia High School and Elmwood Park High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2021 New York Jets 11-ON Tournament. In addition, they will be invited to watch the New York Jets play from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, when fans are allowed to attend games.

In its 25th year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Jets will name two coaches every week because of the condensed high school football season.

Coach Mulligan went to Elmwood Park High School in Elmwood Park, NJ. He played tight end and fullback, among other positions while in high school. After graduating in 2005, Mulligan enrolled into Nichols College where he played linebacker. In 2009, Mulligan graduated from college and began his coaching career as an assistant at Becton Regional High School in East Rutherford, NJ. In 2014, Mulligan took over head coaching duties at his alma mater, Elmwood Park High School. In addition to his coaching duties, Coach Mulligan teaches social studies at Elmwood Park Middle School. On Friday, October 9th, the Elmwood Park Crusaders defeated the Bogota Buccaneers 14-6.