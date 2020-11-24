Jets and Gatorade Name Austin Holman of Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School & Peter Toale of Tenafly High School Coaches of the Week

Nov 24, 2020 at 07:41 AM
Coach of the Week-Slate

The New York Jets announced today that Austin Holman of Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School in Scotch Plains, NJ and Peter Toale of Tenafly High School in Tenafly, NJ have been named this week's recipients of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week awards presented by Gatorade. Through Gatorade's partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school's football program has doubled to $2,000. Along with this award, Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School and Tenafly High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2021 New York Jets 11-ON Tournament. In addition, they will be invited to watch the New York Jets play from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, when fans are allowed to attend games.

In its 25th year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Jets will name two coaches every week because of the condensed high school football season.

Coach Holman attended Randolph High School in Randolph, NJ where he played running back, wide receiver and defensive back. After graduating in 1999, Holman attended Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, OH. Holman played wide receiver and ran for the Bowling Green track team. After graduating in 2003, Holman began coaching football at New Brunswick High School. After multiple coaching stops, Holman was named the Head Coach of Scotch Plains-Fanwood in 2019. In addition to his football coaching duties, Holman serves as the head track coach, as well as a health and physical education teacher at Elizabeth High School. On Friday, November 12th the Scotch Plains-Fanwood Raiders defeated the Montgomery Cougars 14-12.

Coach Toale attended Westwood High School in Washington Township, NJ, where he played tight end and linebacker. After graduating in 2007, Toale attended Rowan University. After graduating in 2011, Toale began his football coaching career as an assistant in 2012 at Bergen County Technical schools. In 2016, Toale was named the head coach of the Tenafly High School football program. In addition to his football coaching duties, Toale also serves as the coach for the ski team and JV Baseball team. Additionally, Toale is a history teacher at Tenafly High School. On Thursday, November 12th Tenafly High School beat Pascack Hills High School 20-13.

Related Content

news

Jets Team Up With Food Bank For New York City To Provide Meals To New Yorkers In Need This Holiday Season

$15,000 Donation Will Provide 75,000 Meals for New Yorkers
news

Jets and Gatorade Name Charlie Salame of Fort Lee HS & Dan Guyton of Governor Livingston HS Coaches of the Week

news

Jets and Gatorade Name Mark Maggio of Lodi HS & Jimmy DiPaolo of North Plainfield HS Coaches of the Week

news

Jets and Gatorade Name Gary Mobley of Columbia HS & Tommy Mulligan of Elwood Park HS Coaches of the Week

news

Jets and Gatorade Name Ashley "Smoke" Pierre of Irvington HS & Brian Russo of Rahway HS Coaches of the Week

news

Jets, Atlantic Health System to Fight Pediatric Cancer as Part of the NFL's 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' Campaign

Children from Goryeb Children's Hospital Surprised by Matthias Farley and Named Virtual Honorary Captains
news

Lupus Research Alliance's ManyOne Can Virtual Walk Fundraiser Set for Sept. 12

Virtual Event Looking to Unite the Lupus Community and Raise $1 Million
news

New York Blood Center, Jets, Giants and MetLife Stadium Team Up to Host Blood Drive

Drive Will Be Held at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 20
news

Johnson Family, Jets Support the Fight Against COVID-19

Donations Totaling $3 Million Help NY/NJ Groups Aid Those Impacted by the Virus
news

The Johnson Family and the Jets Contribute an Additional $2 Million to Support COVID-19 Relief Response 

Funds Will Support Multiple Community Organizations  in New Jersey and New York 
news

Jets & Johnson Family Donate $1 Million to United Way

Contribution Will Support United Way of New York City's COVID-19 Community Fund, the United Way of Northern New Jersey's ALICE Recovery Fund and the United Way of Long Island's United Together: A Response Fund for COVID-19

