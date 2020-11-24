Jets and Gatorade Name Austin Holman of Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School & Peter Toale of Tenafly High School Coaches of the Week

The New York Jets announced today that Austin Holman of Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School in Scotch Plains, NJ and Peter Toale of Tenafly High School in Tenafly, NJ have been named this week's recipients of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week awards presented by Gatorade. Through Gatorade's partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school's football program has doubled to $2,000. Along with this award, Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School and Tenafly High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2021 New York Jets 11-ON Tournament. In addition, they will be invited to watch the New York Jets play from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, when fans are allowed to attend games.

In its 25th year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Jets will name two coaches every week because of the condensed high school football season.

Coach Holman attended Randolph High School in Randolph, NJ where he played running back, wide receiver and defensive back. After graduating in 1999, Holman attended Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, OH. Holman played wide receiver and ran for the Bowling Green track team. After graduating in 2003, Holman began coaching football at New Brunswick High School. After multiple coaching stops, Holman was named the Head Coach of Scotch Plains-Fanwood in 2019. In addition to his football coaching duties, Holman serves as the head track coach, as well as a health and physical education teacher at Elizabeth High School. On Friday, November 12th the Scotch Plains-Fanwood Raiders defeated the Montgomery Cougars 14-12.