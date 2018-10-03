Jets and Atlantic Health System to Fight Pediatric Cancer as Part of the 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' Campaign

Oct 03, 2018 at 10:35 AM

The New York Jets and Atlantic Health System are partnering again in the fight against pediatric cancer. As part of the NFL and American Cancer Society's "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" campaign, four children who are undergoing or have completed treatment at Atlantic Health System's Goryeb Children's Hospital, will serve as honorary captains for the coin toss prior to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. on October 7.

In addition, the Jets and Atlantic Health System will give one patient who cannot attend the game due to treatment the experience of being on the sideline for pre-game warm-ups with the VGo Robot. Designed for children with extended illnesses, immune deficiencies and other physical challenges that prevent physical attendance, the VGo robot provides an essential element for a child – the ability to participate in classroom and social experiences. Last year's patient, Jack, who was hospitalized because of treatment, is well enough to attend the game this year and will serve as one of the honorary captains for the coin toss. For more information on how to help the Jets and Atlantic Health System fight pediatric cancer please go to AtlanticHealth.org/Jets.

Finally, Atlantic Health System's Goryeb Children's Hospital is the beneficiary of the Jets 50/50 Raffle presented by Florida Tech. New for 2018 on gamedays, fans can purchase 50/50 raffle tickets three hours prior to kickoff through the end of the third quarter. One lucky fan will split the jackpot with Goryeb Children's Hospital. For rules and more information go to www.nyjets.com/5050raffle.

Related Content

news

Jets' 2021 Schedule a Blend of the Familiar and the Foreign

Robert Saleh's Team Opens at Carolina, Travels to London, Plays 17th Game & Battles Tom Brady Once More
news

6 Takeaways from the Jets' 2021 Schedule

Jets Headed to London; Finish with 6 of 9 at Home and Have 13 Kickoffs Slated for 1:00 p.m.
news

Notes & Storylines for Each of the Jets' 17 Games in 2021

Rivalry Trivia, Possible Rookie QB Matchups & a Return to London Town
news

Jets Going Across the Pond to Play Atlanta in London in '21

Six Seasons After 1st Trip to England, They Draw the Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 10
news

Jets Will Open 2021 NFL Season at Panthers

Robert Saleh to Make Head-Coaching Debut in Charlotte, NC; Green & White Won 4 of Last 6 Road Openers 
news

Dane Brugler's 3 Undrafted Free Agents Who Could Make Jets' Roster

Kenny Yeboah, Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Tristen Hoge Part of Joe Douglas' 12-Man UDFA Class
news

What Did We Learn from Jets' Rookie Minicamp?

Zach Wilson, 2021 Draft Class Took the Field for the First Time in Florham Park
news

Rookie Minicamp Notebook: Jets Are Simulating a Game Week

HC Robert Saleh Says QB Zach Wilson Did a Really Nice Job on Day 1; LB Jamien Sherwood Warms Up to His New NFL Home
news

Zach Wilson Wasting No Time Making Connections as Jets' New QB

It's Been 'Really Cool' as He's Enjoying Rookie Minicamp, Reaching Out to Rookie & Veteran Teammates
news

Robert Saleh Welcomes Jets' Rookies to Their First Minicamp

QB Zach Wilson, Fellow 1st-Year Players Get Out on the Grass & Practice: 'That's the Fun Part of It, Right?'
news

Jets Rookie Minicamp Notebook | 'The Fun Part' Begins

Alijah Vera-Tucker, Elijah Moore, Michael Carter Have Established Early Connections with HC Robert Saleh and QB Zach Wilson
news

Jets Sign Sixth-Round Draft Pick Hamsah Nasirildeen

Former FSU Safety Will Line Up at Linebacker, Feels Jets Got a "First-Round Talent"
Advertising