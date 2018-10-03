Jets and Atlantic Health System to Fight Pediatric Cancer as Part of the 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' Campaign

The New York Jets and Atlantic Health System are partnering again in the fight against pediatric cancer. As part of the NFL and American Cancer Society's "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" campaign, four children who are undergoing or have completed treatment at Atlantic Health System's Goryeb Children's Hospital, will serve as honorary captains for the coin toss prior to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. on October 7.

In addition, the Jets and Atlantic Health System will give one patient who cannot attend the game due to treatment the experience of being on the sideline for pre-game warm-ups with the VGo Robot. Designed for children with extended illnesses, immune deficiencies and other physical challenges that prevent physical attendance, the VGo robot provides an essential element for a child – the ability to participate in classroom and social experiences. Last year's patient, Jack, who was hospitalized because of treatment, is well enough to attend the game this year and will serve as one of the honorary captains for the coin toss. For more information on how to help the Jets and Atlantic Health System fight pediatric cancer please go to AtlanticHealth.org/Jets.