Jets Activate WR Jamison Crowder

Crowder (5-9, 177) last week tested positive and missed the team's regular-season opener at Carolina on Sunday. He's led the Jets in receptions and receiving yards over the past two seasons, totaling 137 catches, 1,532 yards and 12 TDs in 28 games (19 starts). A fourth-round pick in 2015 out of Duke, Crowder spent his first four years in the NFL at Washington. He' totaled 358 receptions, 4,160 yards and 26 TDs in 84 games (47 starts).