Jets Activate WR Jamison Crowder

Jets WR Available to Play vs. Patriots After Stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

Sep 16, 2021 at 12:26 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ2_0696-crowder-thumb

The Jets activated wide receiver Jamison Crowder off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Crowder (5-9, 177) last week tested positive and missed the team's regular-season opener at Carolina on Sunday. He's led the Jets in receptions and receiving yards over the past two seasons, totaling 137 catches, 1,532 yards and 12 TDs in 28 games (19 starts). A fourth-round pick in 2015 out of Duke, Crowder spent his first four years in the NFL at Washington. He' totaled 358 receptions, 4,160 yards and 26 TDs in 84 games (47 starts).

