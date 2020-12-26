Jets Activate RB La'Mical Perine from Injured Reserve

The Jets have activated RB La'Mical Perine from injured reserve. The team also called up LBs Noah Dawkins, Sharif Finch and Brady Sheldon from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Perine (5-11, 216) sustained a high-ankle sprain against the Chargers in Week 11 and was placed on injured reserve Nov. 24. He was designated to return to practice Dec. 16. He played in nine games for the Jets this season and has 55 carries for 202 yards and 2 TDs. A fourth-round pick out of Florida, Perine also has 10 receptions for 49 yards.

Dawkins (6-1, 215) was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 22. He originally was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of The Citadel in 2019. Dawkins was waived later that training camp and signed with Cincinnati's practice squad before the Buccaneers signed him to their active roster. He played in 10 games with Tampa Bay and was waived Sept. 5.

Finch (6-4, 250) was signed to the Jets practice squad on Nov. 3 after he was released from the Bears P-squad on Oct 23. He was elevated for last week's game against the Rams. In 2018 he signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Temple and played in 23 games for Tennessee over two seasons. He totaled 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 40 tackles. Finch then had stints with the Bengals (2019) and Raiders (2020).