Jets Activate DT Folorunso Fatukasi, Place LB Harvey Langi on Injured Reserve

Fatukasi (6-4, 318) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 because he came in contact with someone with the coronavirus. A key piece to the Jets' run defense, Fatukasi has 27 tackles in 13 games this season (six starts). He also has 2 pass defenses, 1 forced fumble and 2 sacks. Fatukasi has a 5.7% run-stuff rate, the third-best mark in the NFL among interior defensive lineman. He was originally drafted in the sixth round in 2018 and has played in 28 games for the Green & White, totaling 64 tackles, 12 TFLs, 7 QB hits, and 3 sacks.