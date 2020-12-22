Jets Activate DT Folorunso Fatukasi, Place LB Harvey Langi on Injured Reserve

The Jets have activated DT Folorunso Fatukasi from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve.
Fatukasi (6-4, 318) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 because he came in contact with someone with the coronavirus. A key piece to the Jets' run defense, Fatukasi has 27 tackles in 13 games this season (six starts). He also has 2 pass defenses, 1 forced fumble and 2 sacks. Fatukasi has a 5.7% run-stuff rate, the third-best mark in the NFL among interior defensive lineman. He was originally drafted in the sixth round in 2018 and has played in 28 games for the Green & White, totaling 64 tackles, 12 TFLs, 7 QB hits, and 3 sacks.
Langi (6-2, 250) started a career-high six games for the Jets and has 60 tackles, 1 QB hit, 1 PD and 1 fumble recovery. Originally an undrafted free agent in 2017, Langi played one game with the Patriots before he spent most of the 2018 season on the Green & White's practice squad. He has 76 career tackles, 2 PDs, 1 FR and 1 QB hit in 31 games (nine starts).