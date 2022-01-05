Jets Activate DL Quinnen Williams, RB Tevin Coleman and TE Tyler Kroft

The Jets have activated DL Quinnen Williams, RB Tevin Coleman and TE Tyler Kroft from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also signed DL Jabari Zuniga to the active roster and restored OL Isaiah Williams to the practice squad.

Williams (6-3, 303) missed the last two games on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The 2021 Marty Lyons/community service and Kyle Clifton "Good Guy" award winner, he's tied for the team lead with 6.0 sacks to go along with 50 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 12 QB hits and 2 pass defenses. The 2019 third overall pick out of Alabama, has played in 40 games (36 starts) and has 80 tackles, 21 TFLs, 15.5 sacks, 32 QB hits, 6 PDs and 2 forced fumbles.

Coleman (6-1, 210) has played in 10 games this season (4 starts) and has 350 rushing yards on 79 carries (4.4 avg). He missed last week's game against the Buccaneers on the reserve/Covid list. The former third-round pick out of Indiana has 3,287 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns in 88 games (36 starts).

Kroft (6-6, 252) has played in 8 games in his first season with the Green & White and has 15 receptions, 168 yards and 1 touchdown. He has 100 career receptions for 1,019 yards and 13 touchdowns in 80 games (47 starts).

Zuniga (6-3, 264) was elevated for Week 8, Week 9 and Week 15 against the Bengals, Colts and Texans. He's taken 53 snaps on defense and had 3 tackles and a strip-sack. Zuniga was a final cut and re-added to the practice squad Sept. 2. Drafted by the Jets in the third round in 2020 out of Florida, he played in 8 games his rookie season and had 5 tackles. Zuniga, who was slowed in training camp with a knee injury, appeared in 42 games (27 starts) for the Gators and totaled 118 tackles, 34.5 TFLs and 18.5 sacks.