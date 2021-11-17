Jets Activate DE Kyle Phillips 

Former Undrafted Free Agent Led Green & White with 18 TFLs in 2019

Nov 17, 2021 at 04:01 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ1_1444-phillips-thumb

The Jets activated DE Kyle Phillips off of the physically unable to perform list.

Phillips (6-4, 277) was designated to return to practice on Oct. 27 after he started the season on the physically unable to perform list. He sustained an ankle injury in October 2020  against the Bills.

Phillips had 11 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1 QB hit in seven games (three starts) in 2020. He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and led the Green & White with 18 tackles for loss (coaches' statistics) and made 52 tackles and had 1.5 sacks as a rookie.

Related Content

news

QB Joe Flacco on His Sunday Start for the Jets: 'I Want to Play More Than Ever'

In His 14th NFL Season, He's Still 'a Guy Who's Going to Make the Best Out of Every Position I'm Put In'
news

Jets Are Confident in Poised Vet Joe Flacco

Rookie QB Zach Wilson Continues to Rehab Knee Injury; Mike White Returns to Backup Role
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Dolphins - Wednesday

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (Toe) & DL Nathan Shepherd (Knee) Limited
news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Dolphins

Joe Flacco to Start Against Miami; Tua Tagovailoa Will Start His First Game vs. Green & White
news

Jets QB Joe Flacco Will Start vs. Dolphins

Rookie Zach Wilson Will Be Limited at Practice; Mike White Returns to Backup Role
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Dolphins

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 11 Home Game
news

Alijah Vera-Tucker: Ready for the Cold Weather, and the Dolphins

Jets' Guard, Among Top-Rated Rookies, Eager for Mekhi Becton's Return
news

Jarrad Davis: Feeling Better and Trying to Bring Jets Along for the Ride

UFA Linebacker Sees a Time When 'Things Will Really Start to Turn Around' for the Defense and the Team
news

Jets Sign TE Kenny Yeboah, CB Rachad Wildgoose to Active Roster

Green & White Place CB Brandin Echols on Injured Reserve; Sign LB Corey Thompson, WR Keelan Doss to Practice Squad
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Reviewing the First Half of 2021, Alijah Vera-Tucker 1-on-1 & More

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Talk to the Rookie Guard About His Growth During 2021
news

Damon 'Snacks' Harrison Ends His NFL Career, Which Began with Jets in 2012

'I'm Very Prepared,' Said Big DT, Who Had 193 Tackles, 34 Tackles for Loss/No Gain During Green & White Stay
