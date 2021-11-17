Jets Activate DE Kyle Phillips 

The Jets activated DE Kyle Phillips off of the physically unable to perform list.
Phillips (6-4, 277) was designated to return to practice on Oct. 27 after he started the season on the physically unable to perform list. He sustained an ankle injury in October 2020 against the Bills.
Phillips had 11 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1 QB hit in seven games (three starts) in 2020. He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and led the Green & White with 18 tackles for loss (coaches' statistics) and made 52 tackles and had 1.5 sacks as a rookie.