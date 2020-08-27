Jets Activate CB Bryce Hall, Release RB Pete Guerriero

The Jets made a roster exchange Thursday, activating rookie cornerback Bryce Hall and waiving undrafted free agent rookie running back Pete Guerriero.

Hall (6-1, 202) was the Jets' fifth-round draft choice out of Virginia. He signed his rookie contract in June but was placed on reserve in late July.

Hall, who played in only six games last season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury, totaled 20 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and four pass defenses in 2019. In 2018, he led nation with 24 PDs and was named All-America second team and All-ACC first team.