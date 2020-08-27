Jets Activate CB Bryce Hall, Release RB Pete Guerriero

The Jets made a roster exchange Thursday, activating rookie cornerback Bryce Hall and waiving undrafted free agent rookie running back Pete Guerriero.
Hall (6-1, 202) was the Jets' fifth-round draft choice out of Virginia. He signed his rookie contract in June but was placed on reserve in late July.
Hall, who played in only six games last season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury, totaled 20 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and four pass defenses in 2019. In 2018, he led nation with 24 PDs and was named All-America second team and All-ACC first team.
Guerriero (5-10, 190) joined the Jets roster two days ago as a UDFA out of Monmouth University, where he led all FCS backs with 1,995 rushing yards and 142.5 rush yards/game, was tied for sixth with 18 rush touchdowns and came in eighth in the subdivision with 6.69 yards/carry. His career total of 3,974 rush yards is fourth in the history of the Jersey Shore school while his 239 points is third.