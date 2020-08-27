Jets Activate CB Bryce Hall, Release RB Pete Guerriero

Fifth-Rounder from Virginia Led the Nation with 24 PDs in 2018

Aug 27, 2020 at 05:13 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

AP_19244696395734-hall-thumb
Jared Wickerham/Associated Press

The Jets made a roster exchange Thursday, activating rookie cornerback Bryce Hall and waiving undrafted free agent rookie running back Pete Guerriero.

Hall (6-1, 202) was the Jets' fifth-round draft choice out of Virginia. He signed his rookie contract in June but was placed on reserve in late July.

Hall, who played in only six games last season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury, totaled 20 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and four pass defenses in 2019. In 2018, he led nation with 24 PDs and was named All-America second team and All-ACC first team.

Guerriero (5-10, 190) joined the Jets roster two days ago as a UDFA out of Monmouth University, where he led all FCS backs with 1,995 rushing yards and 142.5 rush yards/game, was tied for sixth with 18 rush touchdowns and came in eighth in the subdivision with 6.69 yards/carry. His career total of 3,974 rush yards is fourth in the history of the Jersey Shore school while his 239 points is third.

Related Content

Jets Trade for RB Kalen Ballage 
news

Jets Trade for RB Kalen Ballage 

Former Miami Dolphins Back Played Under Adam Gase in 2018
Jets' WR Jamison Crowder on Offense: 'More Comfortable' in Year 2
news

Jets' WR Jamison Crowder on Offense: 'More Comfortable' in Year 2

Crowder Feels Like the Jets WR Corps Has Been Making Plays at Camp
Jets Green & White Practice Coverage Set for Aug. 30 & 31
news

Jets Green & White Practice Coverage Set for Aug. 30 & 31

Jets Training Camp LIVE from MetLife Stadium to Stream Aug. 30; SNY Green & White Practice Special to Air Aug. 31
Jets Practice Report: First Scrimmage 'Was a Good Step'
news

Jets Practice Report: First Scrimmage 'Was a Good Step'

Head Coach Adam Gase Places Emphasis on Turnover Margin 
Social Justice on Jets' Minds in Wake of Wisconsin Shooting
news

Social Justice on Jets' Minds in Wake of Wisconsin Shooting

Christopher Johnson Tuesday Talk Had 'Huge Impact' in Helping Team Deal with 'Hurt'
Kyle Phillips Emerges as Swiss Army Knife on Jets' Defensive Line
news

Kyle Phillips Emerges as Swiss Army Knife on Jets' Defensive Line

The Tennessee Grad Led the Team in Tackles for Loss in 2019
Jets S Marcus Maye is the Epitome of a Team Player
news

Jets S Marcus Maye is the Epitome of a Team Player

Safety Now a Focal Point on the Defense in Year 4
What Does Sam Darnold Think of the Jets WR Corps?
news

What Does Sam Darnold Think of the Jets WR Corps?

Denzel Mims, a Baylor Product, Is 'Like a Sponge,' as he Deals With Hamstring Injury
Jets Practice Report: A Different Vibe at Camp
news

Jets Practice Report: A Different Vibe at Camp

S Marcus Maye Believes Jets Have Momentum; QB Sam Darnold Wants Teammates to Sustain Positive Energy
Jets Training Camp Highlights | Braxton Berrios Toe-Drag TD, Sam Darnold Dime to Jamison Crowder & More
news

Jets Training Camp Highlights | Braxton Berrios Toe-Drag TD, Sam Darnold Dime to Jamison Crowder & More

See Top Plays from Tuesday's Practice at Training Camp
Jets Sign RB Pete Guerriero, Waive S Anthony Cioffi 
news

Jets Sign RB Pete Guerriero, Waive S Anthony Cioffi 

Guerriero, a Monmouth Product, Led the FCS in Rushing Yards in 2019

Advertising