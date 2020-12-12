Jets Activate CB Bless Austin, TE Trevon Wesco from Injured Reserve; Place 3 on IR

The Jets have activated CB Bless Austin and Trevon Wesco from injured reserve and placed RG Greg Van Roten, S Ashtyn Davis and S Bennett Jackson on injured reserve. The team also signed WR Lawrence Cager and Saquan Hampton from the practice squad to the active roster. Additionally, the Green & White elevated LB Noah Dawkins and WR Jaleel Scott to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Austin (6-1, 198) was designated to return to practice earlier this week. He sustained a neck injury in practice last month and was placed on injured reserve Nov. 21. He played in eight games (seven starts) and had 43 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 pass defenses and 1 forced fumble. A sixth-round pick in 2019, Austin has played in 15 games (13 starts) for the Green & White and totaled 68 tackles, 2 TFLs, 7 PDs and 2 FF.

Wesco (6-3, 267) was designated to return to practice earlier this week. He sustained an ankle injury in practice last month and was placed on injured reserve Nov.9. Wesco primarily has served as a blocking tight end and fullback in his two-year career and has 3 catches for 52 yards in 24 games (3 starts). He's played 96 snaps in eight games this season.

Van Roten (6-3, 305) started 12 games for the Jets at right guard and sustained a foot injury against the Raiders in Week 13. He didn't miss a snap this season before the injury. Van Roten joined the Jets in the offseason after three seasons with the Panthers. Davis (6-1, 202) sustained a foot injury against the Raiders. He had 36 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass defense and 1 fumble recovery in 10 games (6 starts) this season. Davis, a third-round pick out of Cal in 2020, took 402 snaps (46.7%) on defense and 61 (18.9%) on special teams.

Jackson (6-0, 192) sustained a hamstring injury against the Raiders. He signed with the Jets active roster Nov. 3 from the practice squad and played 48 snaps (14.9%) on special teams. Originally drafted by the Giants in the sixth round in 2014, Jackson played two seasons with the crosstown rivals and spent another two seasons with the Ravens. He has seven career tackles.

Cager (6-5, 220) hurt his hamstring while running a route against the Broncos in Week 4. He was called up for Week 3 action against the Colts and had 2 receptions for 35 yards. Cager originally signed as an undrafted free agent on May 6 and was cut before signing to the Jets' practice squad the next day.

Hampton (6-1, 206) was waived by the Saints with an injury settlement on Sept. 14 and signed with the Jets' practice squad Nov. 3. He was drafted by New Orleans in the sixth round in 2019 out of Rutgers. Hampton is from Nottingham, NJ, and played in five games as a rookie before he was placed on injured reserve. He totaled 167 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions and 20 pass defenses in 33 games for the Scarlet Knights.

Dawkins (6-1, 215) was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 22 and was called up for the Week 13 game against the Raiders. He took 6 snaps on special teams. Originally signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of The Citadel in 2019, Dawkins was waived later that training camp and signed with Cincinnati's practice squad before the Buccaneers signed him to their active roster. He played in 10 games with Tampa Bay and was waived Sept. 5.