Jets Acquire CB Johnny Patrick off Waivers

We have acquired CB Johnny Patrick off of waivers from the San Diego Chargers.

Patrick (5'11", 190) was the New Orleans Saints' third-round pick (88th overall) out of Louisville in the 2011 draft. He played in 24 games with one start for the Saints in his first two seasons, then was acquired off of waivers by San Diego on Feb. 20, 2013.

With the Chargers last season, Patrick played in 13 games with four starts and posted a career-high 34 tackles on defense. He had his first pro interception, picking off Ryan Tannehill at Miami, on Nov. 17, after posting his first 1.5 sacks, of QB Terrelle Pryor, at Oakland on Oct. 6. He also registered four QB hits and his first forced fumble.