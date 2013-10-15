Jets Academy Kicks Off Play 60 Challenge

Oct 15, 2013 at 04:11 AM
131015-play-60.jpg

When Vladimir Ducasse bought a video game console for his younger cousins a few years back, he was hoping to spoil them with a form of entertainment that he wasn't fortunate enough to have growing up. He soon realized, however, that this gift came with unintended consequences.

"One day I went home and they were all just sitting on the couch playing Xbox," Ducasse said. "They couldn't even sit down and have a real conversation with me, and it's like, 'All right, there has to be a stop to this.' "

So Vlad did something about it. He told his cousins to turn off the TV and brought them outside to play basketball instead.

"You don't want to take it away from them," he said, "but there has to be a balance."

The 25-year-old guard (or more likely a power forward in the basketball world) wants to use his status as a professional athlete to spread that same message he gave to his cousins to kids everywhere.

"We as athletes have a humongous platform," LB Demario Davis said. "A lot of people watch us, and we want to be great role models and use what we've been blessed with to bless others."

Monday evening, they were able to give back to a group of students from Brooklyn Community Services' Generation Jets Academy at PS 306 in East New York. Ducasse, Davis and CB Darrin Walls stuck around the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ, for an hour of fun fitness activities with the kids as part of the Play 60 Challenge.

If the students participate in at least one hour of physical activity per day over a four-week period, they're given a pair of tickets to the Jets-Raiders game on Dec. 8 at MetLife Stadium and are entered into a raffle to win a Toys R Us shopping spree.

From agility drills to throwing a football into a net to diving onto a padded mat and "scoring" a touchdown, the kids did almost everything an NFL player might do during practice.

Third-grader Messiah even got to race Darrin Walls in "suicides," sprinting from the front of the end zone to the 5-yard line and back, then to the 10 and back, then the 15 and finally the 20.

"It felt very fun because I'm a fast runner, I eat healthy and I'm also strong," the 8-year-old athlete said.

"A lot of kids come out here and they're kind of shy and don't want to run too much," Walls said, "so I think just pushing them a little bit and giving them something to go off of helps them a lot."

The race was a photo finish, too close to call.

"He gave me a battle," Walls said with a smile.

With expansion of technology over the past decade, it's more important than ever to encourage the next generation of kids to stay active, get outside and run around. Through Play 60, the hope is to spread this message and ingrain healthy lifestyle habits at an early age.

"I'm pretty sure all the kids have role models in sports that they try to look up to and want to go out and be like," Demario Davis said. "The thing is just to keep them from going home and trying to emulate that player on their video game and actually trying to go out and emulate that person outside playing."

Now, when Vladimir Ducasse heads home to spend time with his younger cousins, he has to hunt them down.

"I'll come around and it's like 'Where are they?' " he said, "and they're outside playing basketball. And that's very encouraging."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

3 Things to Know | Week 2 Jets at Browns

Green & White Defense Focusing on RB Nick Chubb; DE Myles Garrett Had 2 Sacks in Week 1 at Panthers

news

Joe Flacco Will Remain Jets' Starting QB for Game 2 at Cleveland

Robert Saleh: 'A Lot of Things We Could've Done to Help Him Out' in Opening-Day Loss to Baltimore

news

Quincy Williams: Jets Linebackers Embrace 'Villain' Roles

Jets' LB, Echoing HC Robert Saleh, Said Green & White Has 'All the Pieces'

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 at Browns - Wednesday

George Fant, John Franklin-Myers & Jordan Whitehead DNP; Zach Wilson Back at Practice

news

Jets Sign S Will Parks to Active Roster

Green & White Add K/P Ty Long, CB Jimmy Moreland to Practice Squad

news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Browns

Broadcast and Stream Info for the First Road Game of the 2022 Season

news

Jets Notebook | Mixed Bag for O-Line in Week 1

C Connor McGovern Says Mistakes are Fixable; HC Robert Saleh Reviews Third-Down Issues; WR Elijah Moore's Streak Continues

news

Jets CB D.J. Reed Honors Late Father with Memorable Performance

Reed Became the Fourth Jets CB Since 2000 to Register INT and FF in Same Game

news

First Look | Week 2 Jets at Browns

Robert Saleh, Green & White Travel to Cleveland for First Road Game of 2022 Season

news

Jets Notebook | C.J. Mosley: It 'Comes Down to Execution and Effort'

K Greg Zuerlein's Misses Don't Faze HC Robert Saleh; Week 1 Numbers Games

news

2022 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

See the Latest Recipients of the Jets High School Coach of the Week Honors

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh Is Keeping Receipts

Second-Year HC: We Want to Win Now

Advertising