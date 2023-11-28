Aaron Rodgers Is 'Improving Steadily,' but 'Not at the Ability to Play at This Point'

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, on his weekly appearance Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show," said that he is not ready for competition as he continues to make steady progress in his recovery from the torn Achilles tendon he sustained in the season opener on Sept. 11.

"Well, I think it's always been first, am I healthy and then are we alive?," Rodgers about playing for the Jets this season. "So, there's a natural progression here to the rehab and that's going to involve actually getting back onto the field to start to do some things that are more football related. But again, we're not where I can make a decision on playing because health-wise, I'm improving steadily, but I'm not at an ability to play at this point."

It has been 11 weeks since his innovative operation. Since then, Rodgers has dedicated himself to rehabbing as quickly as he can.