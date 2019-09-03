Jets' 53-Player Roster Breakdown

QUARTERBACKS

RETURNEE: Sam Darnold (2nd year). NEW VET: Trevor Siemian (5th).

SUMMARY: Darnold and all other Jets followers in the locker room, in the stands and at home can't wait to see the young signal-caller attack year two after his strong 2018 finish and '19 preseason — in the final four games last year, he completed 64% of his throws (6 TDs to 1 INT) for a 99.1 passer rating, posted his first fourth-quarter comeback at Buffalo, and took Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay to OT. Siemian didn't play at Minnesota last year but had 24 starts, 13 wins and 30 TD passes for Denver in 2016-17. Davis Webb and Luke Falk were final cuts, leaving the Jets initially with two QBs on their season-opening roster for only the third time in the last 20 seasons (2014, Geno Smith/Michael Vick, last year, Darnold/Josh McCown).

RUNNING BACKS

RETURNEES: Bilal Powell (9th year), Trenton Cannon (2nd). NEW VETS: Le'Veon Bell (6th), RB/WR Ty Montgomery (5th).

SUMMARY: Bell, whose 6,737 scrimmage yards for Pittsburgh from 2014-17 is the most among all NFL backs the past five seasons, is the Green & White's new bellcow back. The versatile Montgomery has averaged a strong 6.1 yards/touch since 2015. Powell returns as one of only eight RBs to gain 5,000 YFS in a Jets career and the only one to do it since 2003. Gase: "There's a lot of trust there with Bilal." Cannon has shown he can contribute, sometimes electrically, on offense and special teams.

WIDE RECEIVERS

RETURNEES: Quincy Enunwa (5th year), Robby Anderson (4th). NEW VETS: Jamison Crowder (5th), Josh Bellamy (5th), Braxton Berrios (2nd).