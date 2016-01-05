Jets' 3 Players, 3 Plays of the Bills Game

Chris Ivory 58-yard run to Bills 22, 12:21 to play, second quarter — The Jets had gained 19 yards on their first four drives. Then on one play, Ivory tripled that amount. Ivory, who had come in on third downs in the first quarter, took the first handoff of the second frame, his first touch of the game, ripped past blocks by Nick Mangold and James Carpenter, veered right, and was off on his longest run of the year. The Jets didn't score immediately (Randy Bullock missed a 40-yard field goal) but the run broke the Jets outside their own 25 and helped set up the next drive, when they scored their first touchdown.