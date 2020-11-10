Jets' 3 Frontline WRs Come Out 'with a Lot of Energy' on Monday Night Football

Perriman gave some colorful descriptions of his two scores:

"The first one, I had a double move," he said. "The corner, he jumped outside, I released inside and stuttered and he bit on it, thank God. Joe threw a beautiful ball and I was just able to run under it.

"The second one was a go-ball in the red zone. I just kind of took my time with my release and Joe threw another dime."

Crowder, in his first game back in action after missing two games with a groin pull, was a little more quiet than Perriman with two catches on two targets for 26 yards. But one of them was a pretty 20-yard Flacco throw on the side of the end zone. Initial call: out of bounds, incomplete. Booth replay call: Reversed. Touchdown.

"It was just a beautiful pass from Flacco," Crowder recalled. "I was able to make my catch, do my job, make sure I got my feel in and get six. It was good to get that for sure. ... I just wanted to see the replay to get confirmation, but I felt I had it the whole time."

In the middle of the threesome was Mims. Flacco clearly wanted to get his rookie the ball with his team-high eight targets. One he wanted to throw better was the fourth-quarter go-route that was too far for Mims but just right for a J.C. Jackson interception for the Patriots. But Mims did catch four of the balls to him for 62 yards, with his 26-, 17- and 15-yard catches leading to 13 Jets points.

The dudes didn't have a big impact in the final quarter when the Patriots flipped the tables on the Jets. But Crowder and Perriman had a good vibe for the final seven games for when Darnold returns or if Flacco is called on again.

"That was a tough loss right there. That was a game we should've won," Crowder said. "Going into the bye, speaking personally, it's a much needed bye because I can get more rest and more treatment. We've just got learn to regroup and learn to finish ballgames. Tonight we played well through three quarters, we didn't do anything in the fourth quarter, so we've got to put it all together."

Which Perriman thinks is doable.