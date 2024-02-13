 Skip to main content
Wide Receiver Reset | Jets, Garrett Wilson Seek More Input from the Wideout Position in 2024

Who Will Step Up from Among Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, Jason Browlee Plus Free Agents and Draft Picks?

Feb 13, 2024 at 08:05 AM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Table inside Article
Player Exper in '23 GP-GS-DNP-IA O-ST-Tot Snaps
Garrett Wilson 2nd 17 - 12 - 0 - 0 884 - 0 - 884
Allen Lazard 5th 14 - 12 - 0 - 3 685 - 0 - 685
Xavier Gipson R 17 - 3 - 0 - 0 496 - 185 - 681
Jason Brownlee R 7 - 5 - 0 - 10 311 - 13 - 324
Irv Charles 1st 12 - 0 - 0 - 2 43 - 236 - 279
Randall Cobb 13th 11 - 1 - 0 - 6 210 - 7 - 217
Malik Taylor 2nd 3 - 0 - 0 - 0 51 - 33 - 84
Mecole Hardman 5th 5 - 0 - 0- 1 28 - 2 - 30

Finished Season on Practice Squad: Lance McCutcheon, Taylor

Signed Reserve/Future Contract: McCutcheon, Taylor

No Longer with Jets: Hardman

POTENTIAL FREE AGENTS IN '24

Unrestricted: Cobb

Lay of the Land in '24
Season No. 2 for Garrett Wilson in some ways was as sweet as his rookie season. The Green & White's WR-1 caught 95 passes for 1,042 yards and three TDs. He'll attempt in '24 to become the first Jet with three straight 80-catch seasons and the only Jet besides George Sauer (1966-68) with three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

But in other ways, it was a rough year for Wilson because opponents ganged up on him. He was thrown to 169 times, the second-most targets for any Jets receiver in the last 25 seasons, behind only Brandon Marshall's 173 in 2015, yet caught 56.5% of those targets and averaged a tick under 11 yards/catch. He needs help for the wideouts to optimize their output with Aaron Rodgers, and GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh will be looking for WR help in free agency and the draft.

The Jets also have others on the roster who should be able to up their games, prime among them veteran Allen Lazard, who suffered through a particularly rough final eight games (inactive for three games, three catches on nine targets in the other five). Both Douglas and Saleh have been upbeat about Lazard's rejuvenation, with the GM saying: "I don't think Allen's story is over by a long shot. I feel like he's a top-tier competitor and he has a lot of pride. I would expect him to come back rarin' to go for OTAs and the offseason."

Quick Look Back at '23
Besides Lazard, the other WR impacted most by Rodgers' opening-night Achilles injury was Randall Cobb, who can become a free agent. Cobb totaled career season lows of five catches and 39 yards but did contribute a touchdown reception in the second-half pullaway win over Houston. Cobb worked for 10 seasons with ARod and Lazard for five seasons in Green Bay.

The rest of the WR support for Wilson came from first-year players. Xavier Gipson saw the most action with 496 offensive snaps in addition to his return work. He had four 20-plus catches among his 21 receptions and peeled off four first downs and a TD vs. the Texans on end-around rushes. Jason Brownlee, after getting two offensive snaps in the first nine games, had 309 snaps, five receptions and a TD grab vs. Washington over the last eight games. Irv Charles didn't factor in as much at WR, but his special teams work guarantees him a look throughout the offseason and preseason as he had more coverage tackles (7) than receptions (none).

WR Trivia
The Jets and Garrett Wilson would no doubt like to spread the wideout wealth around a little more than they did this past season. Wilson had 62% of the team's WR receptions (95 of 153) and 61% of the receiving yardage (1,042 of 1,714). Those are the largest percentages for one Jets WR in a season in at least the last quarter century. The only other wideout to break the 50% barrier in those categories in a season was Keyshawn Johnson with 54% of the position's catches and 53% of its yardage in 1999.

