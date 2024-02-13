Wide Receiver Reset | Jets, Garrett Wilson Seek More Input from the Wideout Position in 2024

Quick Look Back at '23

Besides Lazard, the other WR impacted most by Rodgers' opening-night Achilles injury was Randall Cobb, who can become a free agent. Cobb totaled career season lows of five catches and 39 yards but did contribute a touchdown reception in the second-half pullaway win over Houston. Cobb worked for 10 seasons with ARod and Lazard for five seasons in Green Bay.

The rest of the WR support for Wilson came from first-year players. Xavier Gipson saw the most action with 496 offensive snaps in addition to his return work. He had four 20-plus catches among his 21 receptions and peeled off four first downs and a TD vs. the Texans on end-around rushes. Jason Brownlee, after getting two offensive snaps in the first nine games, had 309 snaps, five receptions and a TD grab vs. Washington over the last eight games. Irv Charles didn't factor in as much at WR, but his special teams work guarantees him a look throughout the offseason and preseason as he had more coverage tackles (7) than receptions (none).