Jets' Eight Opponents Away from Home: Notes & Nuggets

These notes on the Jets' eight road opponents this season will also appear in the New York Jets 2023 Yearbook, which will be published later this summer.

@ DALLAS | SUNDAY, SEPT. 17 | 4:25 P.M. | CBS

BIG W IN BIG D: The Jets have won their last 3 games against the Cowboys, including their first and only road game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, in 2015, when they came back from a 4-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter for the 19-16 victory. Ryan Fitzpatrick's 3-yard TD pass to Eric Decker put the Jets ahead 16-13, then after a Cowboys FG tied it, fill-in K Randy Bullock nailed the game-winning 40-yard FG with 36 seconds left.

@ DENVER | SUNDAY, OCT. 8 | 4:25 P.M. | CBS

MILE HIGH RUBBER MATCH: The Jets and Broncos will wrap up their three-year-long best-of-three series, all games at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver took the first game in 2021, 26-0, but the Jets evened the "series" last year with their 16-9 decision over the Broncos. This will be the first time the Jets have played road games against the same opponent in three consecutive seasons since going 2-1 at Cleveland from 2016-18.

@ N.Y. GIANTS | SUNDAY, OCT. 29 | 1 P.M. | CBS

HOME AWAY FROM HOME: The Jets always seem to play their stadium mates better when they're the road team. As the home team, the Jets are 2-6 and have a minus-9 combined turnover margin in those games (although they won the most recent home game in 2019). As the road squad, the Green & White is 4-3, with a 23-20 come-from-behind win in OT in their last outing in 2015. Also in those seven away games, the Jets have a combined plus-3 TO margin.

@ LAS VEGAS | SUNDAY, NOV. 12 | 8:20 P.M. | NBC

THROWING IT IN NEUTRAL: The Green & White have played the Silver & Black 44 times in the teams' long regular-season history dating to the 1960 start of the American Football League. They have played on the road 22 times in the series. But this year's game will be the Jets' first against the Raiders in Las Vegas. They are 6-15-1 all-time in road games vs. the Raiders, but the Silver & Black are 11-14 since moving into Allegiant Stadium in 2020.

@ BUFFALO | SUNDAY, NOV. 19 | 4:25 P.M. | CBS

GAINING GROUND: The Jets fell to the Bills at Highmark Stadium last December by 20-12, but perhaps they took a small step forward against their division brethren on the road. The Jets gained 309 yards in that game while holding the Bills to 232 yards. The 77-yard margin was the Jets' best against the Bills since 2017 and their best at Buffalo since 2016. Their 19-14 edge in first downs was also their best in Orchard Park, NY, since '16.

@ MIAMI | SUNDAY, DEC. 17 | 1 P.M. | CBS

IN SEARCH OF SIX: The Jets' 11-6 loss at Hard Rock Stadium to end last season was the first time the Jets played in a touchdown-less game since their 9-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers and then-QB Aaron Rodgers in their first season playing at MetLife (then New Meadowlands Stadium) in 2010. Plus it was the Jets' first road loss when holding an opponent without a TD since a 6-3 win by the Colts at Indianapolis in 1992.

@ CLEVELAND | THURSDAY, DEC. 28 | 8:15 P.M. | AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

CLASSIC COMEBACKS: The last time the Jets played at Cleveland was in last year's Week 2 fantastic finish. The Jets came from 30-17 down with two Joe Flacco TD passes in the final 1:22 — 66 yards to Corey Davis and 15 yards to then-rookie Garrett Wilson. It was only the second time in franchise history that the Jets scored 2 TDs after the final 2-minute warning. The first: the 21-17 win at Tampa Bay in the 2000 Wayne Chrebet "Flashlight Game."

@ NEW ENGLAND | SAT./SUN., JAN. 6-7 | TBD | TBD