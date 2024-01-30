Running Back Reset | Breece Hall, Returning From Injury, Put Hurt on Opponents

|Player
|Exper in '23
|GP-GS-DNP-IA
|O-ST-Tot Snaps
|Breece Hall
|2nd
|17 - 16 - 0 - 0
|667 - 0 - 667
|Nick Bawden (FB)
|6th
|16 - 0 - 0 - 1
|127 - 299 - 426
|Dalvin Cook
|7th
|15 - 1 - 1 - 0
|202 - 0 - 202
|Michael Carter
|3rd
|9 - 0 - 0 - 0
|142 - 11 - 153
|Israel Abanikanda
|R
|6 - 0 - 2 - 9
|77 - 5 - 82
|Xazavian Valladay
|R
|1 - 0 - 0 - 0
|0 - 12 - 12
Finished Season on Practice Squad: Jacques Patrick
Signed Reserve/Future Contract: Patrick
No Longer with Jets: Carter, Cook
POTENTIAL FREE AGENTS
None
Lay of the Land in '24
There's little doubt that running back Breece Hall will again be the workhorse in the Jets' backfield, taking handoffs and corralling passes from QB Aaron Rodgers.
The Jets have taken a running back in each of the past four drafts (three under Joe Douglas' direction): Israel Abanikanda (Rd. 5, 2023), Hall (Rd. 2, 2022), Michael Carter (Rd. 4 2021) and La'Mical Perine (Rd. 4, 2020).
While Hall quieted any doubts that he would bounce back strongly from the ACL injury that derailed his rookie season, the supporting cast could continue to change around him as Abanikanda enters year two.
Quick Look Back at '23
Hall, in his second season in the NFL, became one of 15 players since 2000 to record at least 1,500 yards, 200 rushes and 75 receptions in a single season. His 76 receptions and 591 yards led all backs in the NFL.
"He turned the corner at some point in the second half of the season," HC Robert Saleh said. "Right around the Atlanta game [Week 13]. Just completely shifted where it looked like he was completely healthy with the mindset to run and finish and not try to get the big one, but take what the defense was giving. It's not a coincidence that it followed with great production. If he continues that mindset and he keeps that going into next year, he's going to be a problem."
Between Weeks 13-18 (Dec. 3-Jan. 7), Hall accounted for 425 rushing yards, 38 receptions and 271 receiving yards. That would be on pace for 1,972 scrimmage yards (1,204 rushing, 768 receiving) over a 17-game season, which would be a franchise record. Hall of Fame RB Curtis Martin holds the Green & White's single season record with 1,942 yards in 2004.
Hall made a slew of big plays and quieted any doubts that his ACL injury would delay his return to the field. He played in all 17 games in the 2023 season.
Late in training camp, as insurance, the Jets signed the two-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, who had been dropped by Minnesota. Hall's strong play, however, limited Cook to 67 carries for 214 yards -- the lowest totals of his career. With Hall running (and receiving) on all cylinders, the Jets waived Cook late in the season.
Hall rambled for four 50-plus-yard plays including an 83-yard rush against the Bills in Week 1 in his first game returning from his injury. He didn't score on that play, but did get into the end zone on three other long rushes – a 72-yard run at Denver in Week 5 (Oct. 8), a 50-yard catch-and-run against the Giants in Week 8 (Oct. 29) and a 50-yard run in Week 18 (Jan. 7) at New England that helped put the game on ice as the Jets snapped their 15-game losing streak to the Patriots.
"For me, to be coming off an ACL and be dealing with people halfway through the season saying I took a step back and I don't look as good and things like that, I just used it as internal motivation," he said after the season finale. "I just kept pushing every week. I'm happy to say I played a 17-game season and being able to finish it out with a win is great."
RB Trivia
Jets running backs didn't just carry the rock but caught it effectively as well, registering 116 receptions for 801 yards (most of that by Breece Hall). Both of those figures were second-most among NFL backfields this season, and they were also second-best totals in the last 23 Jets seasons, trailing only the 123 catches and 883 yards by the 2002 Jets' dynamic backfield led by tailback Curtis Martin and fullback Richie Anderson.