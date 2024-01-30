Running Back Reset | Breece Hall, Returning From Injury, Put Hurt on Opponents

Quick Look Back at '23

Hall, in his second season in the NFL, became one of 15 players since 2000 to record at least 1,500 yards, 200 rushes and 75 receptions in a single season. His 76 receptions and 591 yards led all backs in the NFL.

"He turned the corner at some point in the second half of the season," HC Robert Saleh said. "Right around the Atlanta game [Week 13]. Just completely shifted where it looked like he was completely healthy with the mindset to run and finish and not try to get the big one, but take what the defense was giving. It's not a coincidence that it followed with great production. If he continues that mindset and he keeps that going into next year, he's going to be a problem."

Between Weeks 13-18 (Dec. 3-Jan. 7), Hall accounted for 425 rushing yards, 38 receptions and 271 receiving yards. That would be on pace for 1,972 scrimmage yards (1,204 rushing, 768 receiving) over a 17-game season, which would be a franchise record. Hall of Fame RB Curtis Martin holds the Green & White's single season record with 1,942 yards in 2004.

Hall made a slew of big plays and quieted any doubts that his ACL injury would delay his return to the field. He played in all 17 games in the 2023 season.

Late in training camp, as insurance, the Jets signed the two-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, who had been dropped by Minnesota. Hall's strong play, however, limited Cook to 67 carries for 214 yards -- the lowest totals of his career. With Hall running (and receiving) on all cylinders, the Jets waived Cook late in the season.

Hall rambled for four 50-plus-yard plays including an 83-yard rush against the Bills in Week 1 in his first game returning from his injury. He didn't score on that play, but did get into the end zone on three other long rushes – a 72-yard run at Denver in Week 5 (Oct. 8), a 50-yard catch-and-run against the Giants in Week 8 (Oct. 29) and a 50-yard run in Week 18 (Jan. 7) at New England that helped put the game on ice as the Jets snapped their 15-game losing streak to the Patriots.