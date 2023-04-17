Reviewing the Jets' Selections in the 2023 NFL Draft 

Round 2B (43rd overall)

Jets' own choice in the second round.

For the Jets' top selection at No. 43, we have to go back to the 1964 American Football League Draft, when they selected LB Ralph Baker from Penn State (in the AFL's sixth round). Baker played 142 games and started 132 for the Jets from 1964-74.

Round 4 (112th overall)

Jets' own choice in the fourth round.

The Green & White's best selection at No. 112 was RB Joe McKnight out of Southern Cal in 2010.

Round 5 (143rd overall)

Jets' own choice in the fifth round.

The Jets' best pick at No. 143 was S Erik Coleman from Washington State in 2004.

Round 6 (207th overall)

The Jets gave up their own sixth-round selection to the Jaguars for the trade last October for RB James Robinson. But they still have this sixth-round selection they received in March 2022 from the Texans (who got it originally from San Francisco) in the trade for LB Blake Cashman.

The Jets' only No. 207 pick was of DT Jonathan Marshall from Arkansas in 2021.

The Jets are also without their seventh-round selection, which they sent to the Buccaneers in the October 2020 trade for DL Steve McLendon.

2024

The Jets also have six selections in next year's draft. They have their own picks in Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6. They also traded DL Jacob Martin to the Broncos on Nov. 1, 2022, along with their own fifth-round pick in this draft and got a fourth-rounder in return from the Broncos.