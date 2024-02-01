Linebacker Reset | Jets 'Backers Broke Out in '23, Could Have Even Bigger Impact in '24

Finished on Injured Reserve: Barnes, Maalik Hall

POTENTIAL FREE AGENTS

Unrestricted: Eguavoen

Lay of the Land in '24

We don't want to get too far over our skis on this, but by the end of the '24 season might the Jets be considered to have the best LB unit in the league? C.J. Mosley is the defensive captain, team leader and 150-tackles-a-season MLB. Quincy Williams, after re-signing in the offseason, didn't get his Pro Bowl berth but got a few things just as bling-y: All-Pro first-team honors from AP and the Curtis Martin Team MVP award from his teammates.

Jamien Sherwood only got three starts and 194 defensive snaps, due to the Jets opening in their nickel and starting only two LBs in 14 games. But with Justin Hardee missing six games with injury, Sherwood actually led the Jets with 420 special teams snaps. And he respectfully wants more playing time ahead, in the mold of Williams: "Watching Quincy become an All-Pro player, that's big for me because he was someone who was overlooked. Quincy just went out there and showed it every day and I want to do the same."