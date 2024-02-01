 Skip to main content
Advertising

Linebacker Reset | Jets 'Backers Broke Out in '23, Could Have Even Bigger Impact in '24

C.J. Mosley & Quincy Williams Form a Hard-Tackling Core, Jamien Sherwood Wants to Join the Club

Feb 01, 2024 at 08:01 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

JB1_1516-mosley-williams-thumb
Table inside Article
Player Exper in '23 GP-GS-DNP-IA D-ST-Tot Snaps
C.J. Mosley 9th 17 - 17 - 0 - 0 1128 - 81 - 1209
Quincy Williams 5th 17 - 16 - 0 - 0 1093 - 9 - 1102
Jamien Sherwood 3rd 17 - 3 - 0 - 0 194 - 420 - 614
Sam Eguavoen 5th 15 - 0 - 0 - 2 14 - 305 - 319
Chazz Surratt 2nd 14 - 0 - 0 - 3 9 - 286 - 295
Marcelino McCrary-Ball R 2 - 0 - 0 - 2 0 - 43 - 43
Zaire Barnes R 4 - 0 - 0 - 9 0 - 32 - 32

Finished on Injured Reserve: Barnes, Maalik Hall

POTENTIAL FREE AGENTS

Unrestricted: Eguavoen

Lay of the Land in '24
We don't want to get too far over our skis on this, but by the end of the '24 season might the Jets be considered to have the best LB unit in the league? C.J. Mosley is the defensive captain, team leader and 150-tackles-a-season MLB. Quincy Williams, after re-signing in the offseason, didn't get his Pro Bowl berth but got a few things just as bling-y: All-Pro first-team honors from AP and the Curtis Martin Team MVP award from his teammates.

Jamien Sherwood only got three starts and 194 defensive snaps, due to the Jets opening in their nickel and starting only two LBs in 14 games. But with Justin Hardee missing six games with injury, Sherwood actually led the Jets with 420 special teams snaps. And he respectfully wants more playing time ahead, in the mold of Williams: "Watching Quincy become an All-Pro player, that's big for me because he was someone who was overlooked. Quincy just went out there and showed it every day and I want to do the same."

The other 'backers were limited either to specials (Sam Eguavoen, Chazz Surratt) or by being inactive or injured (rookie Zaire Barnes). But only Eguavoen can become a free agent. The unit appears to be ready, in keeping with coordinator Jeff Ulbrich's "heart-mind-fist" mantra, to make an even greater impact in the coming year.

Quick Look Back at '23
Mosley enjoyed another year of being the heart in the middle of the defense as he wound up with more than 1,000 defensive snaps and more than 150 tackles for the third consecutive season. Williams produced through the roof in many areas — he led the team with an unofficial 13.5 tackles for loss, was among the NFL's LB leaders with 10 pass defenses, equaled Mosley's 15 tackles on third/fourth down to prevent conversions, and turned in one of the plays of the year, his strip-sack of Russell Wilson at Denver, returned for a TD by Bryce Hall to turn a tenuous 24-21 lead into a secured 31-21 road win.

As addressed in the D-Line reset, more needs to be done by the front seven in run defense. Opponents ran on the Jets for 124.0 yards/game (25th in the NFL) mostly because they could run better than they could pass but also because the unit was creased, often up the gut, for 56 runs of 10-plus yards and 10 of 20-plus yards. Not horrible totals, nor is the 4.08 yards/carry allowed (11th in the league), but still something the Jets need to concentrate on to make the sledding really rough for opposing offenses.

LB Trivia
The Jets were one of only two NFL teams to field two linebackers with 130-plus tackles (the Ravens were the other) as Mosley finished with 152 and Williams had a career-high 139. And when late Pro Bowl addition Jermaine Johnson, designated as an LB even though he was on the DL edge most of the time, is added to the mix, the Jets led all of the league's LB units with 25 passes defensed — 10 by Williams, seven each by Mosley and Johnson and one by Sherwood.

Related Content

news

Notebook | Senior Bowl's Jim Nagy on Jets' Jeff Ulbrich: He Was at the Top of My Wish List

Green & White's DC Made Made an Impression in 2000 All-Star Game
news

Ways to Watch | 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Broadcast Info for the Festivities in Orlando Featuring Jets Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner and Jermaine Johnson
news

Jets O-Lineman Max Mitchell: 'It Was Just a Crazy, Crazy Year'

Injuries Again Had a Big Impact in Year 2 of Tackle's NFL Career
news

Jeff Ulbrich Has Plenty to Pass On to Players as Head Coach During Senior Bowl Week

Jets Defensive Coordinator's Message to National Team in Mobile: 'Alleviate All the Stress ... and Just Let It Rip'
news

Jermaine Johnson's Second-Year Jump Lands Him in the Pro Bowl

Second-Year Jets Edge is Headed to the Pro Bowl in Orlando
news

Running Back Reset | Breece Hall, Returning From Injury, Put Hurt on Opponents

For Now, Israel Abanikanba and Nick Bawden Are Only Others on Offseason Depth Chart
news

Jets WR Xavier Gipson: 'Week by Week, I Learned a Little Bit More of What Worked for Me'

After Walk-Off TD in the Opener, Undrafted Rookie Grew into a Productive Wideout, Special Teamer for the Green & White
news

Jets Solomon Thomas: 'We Are Closer Than a Lot of People Think'

Defensive Lineman Wants to 'Keep Building' After a Career Year
news

Jets Mock Draft 1.0 | Which Offensive Players Do the Draft Experts Project to the Jets?

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah Selects a Tackle, CBS Sports Picks a Top Wide Receiver
news

What Is the Most Interesting Jets Storyline Heading into the Offseason?

Green & White Could Look to Boost Offensive Line, Wide Receiver
news

Why Breece Hall Should Have Been Among Comeback Player of the Year Finalists

Second-Year Player Totaled 1,585 Scrimmage Yards After Tearing His ACL His Rookie Season
Advertising