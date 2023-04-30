Jets' 2023 Draft Helps Coach Robert Saleh Conclude: 'We Got Better This Week'

Sixth-rounder Jarrick Bernard-Converse experienced the versatility of two big-time programs — Oklahoma State and LSU — and about three positions in those secondaries. "I think it helped me understand defense better and how to play the game," "JBC" said of his work at both safety and corner. "It expanded my mind and challenged me to learn more than one position."

Fellow sixth-rounder Zaire Barnes, the LB from Western Michigan, made the Douglas/Saleh/Jeff Ulbrich transition from box safety to light linebacker to help cover the NFL's pass-happy receivers. "I feel like that helped me with the mental side of things," he said. "It showed teams that coaches put trust in me to do the job and to do more than one job."

And Saturday's first two picks, the Pitt duo of T Carter Warren and RB Izzy Abanikanda seemed to bring the versatility in stereo. Douglas said among Warren's talents, "he's a smart, versatile guy that's key to our unit." Saleh, meanwhile, praised Israel "Izzy" Abanikanda, who had that record-breaking day of 320 rush yards and six TDs vs. Virginia Tech, saying of the Jets' RBs room now, "there's a lot of versatility, a lot of juice in that room."

Teamwork was also a hot commodity. "I learned a lot of things at Iowa State, gained a lot of poise," first-round edge Will McDonald IV said. "I was around good teammates, doing what I could do." Second-round C Joe Tippmann: "The first thing I need is the trust of my teammates before anything else." Barnes again: "That's what I really love. Football is a team sport."

Another element of the Douglas/Saleh wrapup at the end of day three was back in the scouting department's realm, when Douglas talked about something that a lot of football fans probably thought wasn't in abundant supply in the last two rounds of a draft: "the freak factor."