Jets' 2023 Captains: Aaron Rodgers, C.J. Mosley and Justin Hardee

The Jets announced on Monday their three season captains as voted on by the players – QB Aaron Rodgers (offense), LB C.J. Mosley (defense) and CB/ST Justin Hardee (special teams). Fifteen different players received votes from their teammates.

Rodgers will don the "C" in his first season with the Jets. In 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers was voted a captain by his teammates 12 times. In 15 seasons as a starter, the four-time NFL MVP led the Packers to the playoffs 11 times and earned 10 Pro Bowl honors. Rodgers guided the Packers to 21 fourth-quarter comebacks, 31 game-winning drives and has an all-time win-loss record of 150-79-1.

"He's one of the most special individuals I've been around," said WR Randall Cobb, Rodgers' longtime teammate and friend. "Very caring, very knowledgeable, puts in the time and effort to learn things he doesn't know about. When people tell him something, he asks why. Thoughtful."

Saleh added: "Aaron has been fantastic, he really has. He's been unbelievable with his voice, his messaging, his nurturing of the of the young guys around him."

Mosley, the Dennis Byrd Award winner for the Jets most inspirational player last season, will be a captain for the fourth time with the Green & White. He was named the Jets' defensive captain in 2019, his first season with the team. After opting out of the 2020 season, he was named captain again in 2021 and 2022. Mosley is coming off another strong year on the field, earning his fifth Associated Press 2nd Team All-Pro nod after leading the team with 158 tackles.

"It means a lot, especially coming from my teammates," Mosley said. "I don't take the 'C' on my chest lightly. Every year that I come here, I make sure I work to earn that stripe. I make sure I put in the right work ethic and lead by example the right way. Make sure I am doing the right thing by everyone."

All-Pro D-Lineman Quinnen Williams said: "Having a leader like C.J. Mosley makes it easier. Especially when you say something and see him nodding his head. It's someone to back you up and is unbelievable. Having a leader like that in this organization and team helped me become a leader, he gave me the confidence to speak up when I need to speak up."

Hardee earned his third captaincy in as many years with the Jets. Last season, Hardee had a team-high 15 special teams tackles and was given his first nod to the Pro Bowl.

"[Hardee] is a leader," special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said. "He's a professional, and if you would ask any coach in our division, any coach that we've played, they all say the same thing about the guy. He's one hell of a player and he's tough to stop and he always keeps going."