Jets 2022 Game-by-Game Schedule Breakdown

The New York Jets' 2022 schedule was released by the NFL Thursday evening. The Green & White will open at home, on the 21st anniversary of 9-11, against the Baltimore Ravens, finish on the road against the Miami Dolphins and host a Week 15 Thursday night prime time game against the Jacksonville Jaguars that will be streamed on Amazon Prime.

Also in a rare scheduling quirk, the Jets will start the season with four consecutive games against the AFC North: Week 1 vs. Baltimore, Week 2 at Cleveland, Week 3 vs. Cincinnati and Week 4 at Pittsburgh.

Seven of the Jets' 17 games will be against 2021 playoff teams as they'll have their annual two-game sets with the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots in addition to a home game against the Bengals and a road date at the Packers in Green Bay as well as the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Here are updated thumbnails on the Jets' 17 games against their 14 different opponents for the new season (2021 season and applicable away/home records in parentheses)

Week 1 | Sept. 11 @ 1 p.m. vs. Baltimore Ravens (8-9, 3-5): This will be the first time LB C.J. Mosley will line up against his former team. Mosley, the Jets Team MVP in 2021, is coming off a career year with 168 tackles, which ranked fourth in the NFL. Baltimore, depleted by injuries last season, should have RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) back in the fold but will be without WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, traded to Arizona on draft night. Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson went 2-4 on the road last season, completing 60.4% of his passes while throwing for 5 TDs and 3 INTs.

Week 2 | Sept. 18 @ 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns (9-8, 6-3): The Browns made a huge move in the offseason, landing one of the NFL's most talented players in QB Deshaun Watson. If Watson is eligible to play, he'll see a vastly improved Jets' edge group that will get back a healthy Carl Lawson and added Jacob Martin in free agency plus Jermaine Johnson and Michael Clemons in the draft.

Week 3 | Sept. 25 @ 1 p.m. vs. Cincinnati Bengals (10-7, 5-3): The Jets took down the AFC Champions on Halloween at MetLife last season, 34-31. New CBs D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner will get a crack at one of the best WR corps in the NFL in Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd as DE Carl Lawson and TE C.J. Uzomah will line up against their former team. The Green & White have won 10 of their last 11 meetings against the Bengals, outscoring them 295-185.

"This team in here, they're hungry," Uzomah said of his new club. "I have not seen a work ethic like that in a while… Coming in here, I'm trying to carry on from what I did last year, implement that in this organization and win the whole thing."

Week 4 | Oct. 2 @ 1 p.m. at Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1, 6-2-1): The Steelers under Mike Tomlin have been the definition of sustained success as Coach T has led the Steelers to 15 consecutive seasons of finishing .500 or above. During his tenure, the Steelers have made the postseason 10 times, appeared in the Super Bowl twice and were XLIII champions. In Saleh's first season as head coach, the Jets embraced a youth movement while ranking No. 1 in starts from rookies/first year players (76) and second in total snaps (5,675).