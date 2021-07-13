Jets to Welcome Fans at Training Camp

The Jets are pleased to welcome fans back to Training Camp this summer. Jets Training Camp will provide the Green & White faithful with the first opportunity to see the team in person since 2019.

Jets Training Camp will feature eight public practices that will be open to fans this summer, beginning Saturday, July 31st as part of the league-wide "Back to Football" celebration.

In addition to seeing the team up-close, Jets Training Camp will feature Jets Fest, live music, and appearances from Jets Legends on select days. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase the latest gear from Jets Shop, which will be located on site. Jets Training Camp is supported by Atlantic Health System, Dell Technologies, JetBlue, MetLife and SAP.

Training Camp will be highlighted with the annual Green & White Practice (Saturday, August 7th) where fans will have the opportunity to watch the team practice under the lights at MetLife Stadium. The evening will also feature tailgating, Jets Fest, giveaways and a post-practice fireworks show.

This year, the team will also host two joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center (Tuesday, August 24th & Wednesday, August 25th) prior to their preseason game. All fans in attendance will be subject to MetLife Stadium and Atlantic Health Training Center Health & Safety Protocols.

Tickets

Free tickets are available to attend 2021 Jets Training Camp at nyjets.com/camp beginning Wednesday, July 14 at 10 a.m. As an exclusive benefit, Club & PSL Holders can access tickets early beginning Tuesday, July 13 at 10 a.m. Tickets are mobile only and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Practices will be open to the public on: July 31st (Back to Football), August 2nd, August 4th, August 7th (Green & White Practice), August 9th, August 11th, August 24th, August 25th. To manage your mobile tickets, download the Jets mobile app on the Apple or Google play story or visit nyjets.com/mobileticketing.

Autographs

Due to NFL/NFLPA protocols, autographs and photographs with players/coaches will not be permitted. Fans are welcome to take photos of the players during training camp; however, video is prohibited.

Free Parking & Shuttle Service

Free off-site parking with shuttle service will be available at the Sonesta Hamilton Park Morristown Hotel & Conference Center - 175 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932.

Food & Beverage

An assortment of food and beverage will be available to purchase on site. More details to follow.

Face Mask/Vaccination Policy

As permitted by current New Jersey policies on business and gatherings, proof of vaccination and face coverings are not required.

Inclement Weather

Practices may be cancelled or closed to the public in the case of inclement weather. Fans are encouraged to call the team's fan line at (973) 549-4844 or visit nyjets.com/camp for the most up-to-date news regarding practice schedules. Updates are also available on Twitter (@nyjets) and Facebook (Facebook.com/Jets).

Security

All attendees, including media, will be subject to security procedures upon entry, including screening and bag searches.

Permitted Items

Guests are welcome to carry-in the following types of bags:

Any type of clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that are 12" x 6" x 12" or less in size (1 bag per person)

Non-clear, small purses/handbags (clutch-type bags) that are 4.5" x 6.5" or less in size (1 per person)

Non-Permitted Items

The following is not permitted to be carried on premises:• Any type of non-clear bag exceeding 4.5" x 6.5" in size including non-clear purses/handbags, camera or binocular cases, backpacks, fanny packs, diaper bags, and briefcases/computer bags

Seat cushions of any size except those for medical needs

Footballs and selfie sticks will not be permitted on premises

Pets are not permitted