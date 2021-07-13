Jets to Welcome Fans at Training Camp

Green & White Will Have Eight Practices Open to the Public with Free Tickets Available to the Public on July 14 at 10 AM

Jul 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM
The Jets are pleased to welcome fans back to Training Camp this summer. Jets Training Camp will provide the Green & White faithful with the first opportunity to see the team in person since 2019.

Jets Training Camp will feature eight public practices that will be open to fans this summer, beginning Saturday, July 31st as part of the league-wide "Back to Football" celebration.

In addition to seeing the team up-close, Jets Training Camp will feature Jets Fest, live music, and appearances from Jets Legends on select days. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase the latest gear from Jets Shop, which will be located on site. Jets Training Camp is supported by Atlantic Health System, Dell Technologies, JetBlue, MetLife and SAP.

Training Camp will be highlighted with the annual Green & White Practice (Saturday, August 7th) where fans will have the opportunity to watch the team practice under the lights at MetLife Stadium. The evening will also feature tailgating, Jets Fest, giveaways and a post-practice fireworks show.

This year, the team will also host two joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center (Tuesday, August 24th & Wednesday, August 25th) prior to their preseason game. All fans in attendance will be subject to MetLife Stadium and Atlantic Health Training Center Health & Safety Protocols.

Tickets
Free tickets are available to attend 2021 Jets Training Camp at nyjets.com/camp beginning Wednesday, July 14 at 10 a.m. As an exclusive benefit, Club & PSL Holders can access tickets early beginning Tuesday, July 13 at 10 a.m. Tickets are mobile only and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Practices will be open to the public on: July 31st (Back to Football), August 2nd, August 4th, August 7th (Green & White Practice), August 9th, August 11th, August 24th, August 25th. To manage your mobile tickets, download the Jets mobile app on the Apple or Google play story or visit nyjets.com/mobileticketing.

Autographs
Due to NFL/NFLPA protocols, autographs and photographs with players/coaches will not be permitted. Fans are welcome to take photos of the players during training camp; however, video is prohibited.

Free Parking & Shuttle Service
Free off-site parking with shuttle service will be available at the Sonesta Hamilton Park Morristown Hotel & Conference Center - 175 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932.

Food & Beverage
An assortment of food and beverage will be available to purchase on site. More details to follow.

Face Mask/Vaccination Policy
As permitted by current New Jersey policies on business and gatherings, proof of vaccination and face coverings are not required.

Inclement Weather
Practices may be cancelled or closed to the public in the case of inclement weather. Fans are encouraged to call the team's fan line at (973) 549-4844 or visit nyjets.com/camp for the most up-to-date news regarding practice schedules. Updates are also available on Twitter (@nyjets) and Facebook (Facebook.com/Jets).

Security
All attendees, including media, will be subject to security procedures upon entry, including screening and bag searches.

Permitted Items
Guests are welcome to carry-in the following types of bags:

  • Any type of clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that are 12" x 6" x 12" or less in size (1 bag per person)
  • Non-clear, small purses/handbags (clutch-type bags) that are 4.5" x 6.5" or less in size (1 per person)

Non-Permitted Items
The following is not permitted to be carried on premises:• Any type of non-clear bag exceeding 4.5" x 6.5" in size including non-clear purses/handbags, camera or binocular cases, backpacks, fanny packs, diaper bags, and briefcases/computer bags

  • Seat cushions of any size except those for medical needs
  • Footballs and selfie sticks will not be permitted on premises
  • Pets are not permitted

NFL Fan Health Promise
All fans attending Jets Training Camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center or Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium should adhere to the NFL Fan Health Promise.

Jets Training Camp Open Practice Schedule

Table inside Article
Date Location Time Event/Access
July 31 Atlantic Health Jets Training Center 10:20 AM Back to Football Open Practice
August 2 Atlantic Health Jets Training Center 10:20 AM Open Practice
August 4 Atlantic Health Jets Training Center 10:20 AM Open Practice
August 7 MetLife Stadium 7:00 PM Green & White Practice
August 9 Atlantic Health Jets Training Center 10:20 AM Open Practice
August 11 Atlantic Health Jets Training Center 10:20 AM Open Practice
August 24 Atlantic Health Jets Training Center TBD Joint Practice with the Eagles
August 25 Atlantic Health Jets Training Center TBD Joint Practice with the Eagles

Jets 90-Man Roster in Photos

See the 2021 Roster Leading Up to Training Camp

RB Josh Adams
1 / 90

RB Josh Adams

CB Bless Austin
2 / 90

CB Bless Austin

WR Manasseh Bailey
3 / 90

WR Manasseh Bailey

CB Corey Ballentine
4 / 90

CB Corey Ballentine

T Mekhi Becton
5 / 90

T Mekhi Becton

WR Braxton Berrios
6 / 90

WR Braxton Berrios

DL Ronald Blair
7 / 90

DL Ronald Blair

TE Dan Brown
8 / 90

TE Dan Brown

WR Lawrence Cager
9 / 90

WR Lawrence Cager

CB Elijah Campbell
10 / 90

CB Elijah Campbell

RB Michael Carter
11 / 90

RB Michael Carter

CB Michael Carter II
12 / 90

CB Michael Carter II

LB Blake Cashman
13 / 90

LB Blake Cashman

OL Cameron Clark
14 / 90

OL Cameron Clark

WR Keelan Cole
15 / 90

WR Keelan Cole

WR Matt Cole
16 / 90

WR Matt Cole

RB Tevin Coleman
17 / 90

RB Tevin Coleman

WR Jamison Crowder
18 / 90

WR Jamison Crowder

DL Vinny Curry
19 / 90

DL Vinny Curry

S Ashtyn Davis
20 / 90

S Ashtyn Davis

WR Corey Davis
21 / 90

WR Corey Davis

LB Jarrad Davis
22 / 90

LB Jarrad Davis

LB Noah Dawkins
23 / 90

LB Noah Dawkins

DB Isaiah Dunn
24 / 90

DB Isaiah Dunn

DL Michael Dwumfour
25 / 90

DL Michael Dwumfour

CB Brandin Echols
26 / 90

CB Brandin Echols

OL Chuma Edoga
27 / 90

OL Chuma Edoga

LB Camilo Eifler
28 / 90

LB Camilo Eifler

OL George Fant
29 / 90

OL George Fant

DL Folorunso Fatukasi
30 / 90

DL Folorunso Fatukasi

OL Dan Feeney
31 / 90

OL Dan Feeney

K Sam Ficken
32 / 90

K Sam Ficken

DL John Franklin-Myers
33 / 90

DL John Franklin-Myers

TE Ryan Griffin
34 / 90

TE Ryan Griffin

CB Javelin Guidry
35 / 90

CB Javelin Guidry

CB Bryce Hall
36 / 90

CB Bryce Hall

CB Justin Hardee
37 / 90

CB Justin Hardee

S J.T. Hassell
38 / 90

S J.T. Hassell

LS Thomas Hennessy
39 / 90

LS Thomas Hennessy

OL Grant Hermanns
40 / 90

OL Grant Hermanns

TE Chris Herndon
41 / 90

TE Chris Herndon

OL Tristen Hoge
42 / 90

OL Tristen Hoge

DL Bryce Huff
43 / 90

DL Bryce Huff

S Bennett Jackson
44 / 90

S Bennett Jackson

CB Lamar Jackson
45 / 90

CB Lamar Jackson

RB Ty Johnson
46 / 90

RB Ty Johnson

S Lamarcus Joyner
47 / 90

S Lamarcus Joyner

TE Tyler Kroft
48 / 90

TE Tyler Kroft

DL Carl Lawson
49 / 90

DL Carl Lawson

OL Corey Levin
50 / 90

OL Corey Levin

OL Alex Lewis
51 / 90

OL Alex Lewis

CB Zane Lewis
52 / 90

CB Zane Lewis

WR Josh Malone
53 / 90

WR Josh Malone

P Braden Mann
54 / 90

P Braden Mann

DL Jonathan Marshall
55 / 90

DL Jonathan Marshall

S Marcus Maye
56 / 90

S Marcus Maye

OL Conor McDermott
57 / 90

OL Conor McDermott

C Connor McGovern
58 / 90

C Connor McGovern

WR Denzel Mims
59 / 90

WR Denzel Mims

WR D.J. Montgomery
60 / 90

WR D.J. Montgomery

WR Elijah Moore
61 / 90

WR Elijah Moore

QB James Morgan
62 / 90

QB James Morgan

OL Morgan Moses
63 / 90

OL Morgan Moses

Daniel Kucin Jr.
LB C.J. Mosley
64 / 90

LB C.J. Mosley

OL Jimmy Murray
65 / 90

OL Jimmy Murray

K Chris Naggar
66 / 90

K Chris Naggar

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen
67 / 90

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen

S Sharrod Neasman
68 / 90

S Sharrod Neasman

RB La'Mical Perine
69 / 90

RB La'Mical Perine

LB Del'Shawn Phillips
70 / 90

LB Del'Shawn Phillips

DL Kyle Phillips
71 / 90

DL Kyle Phillips

CB Jason Pinnock
72 / 90

CB Jason Pinnock

DL Sheldon Rankins
73 / 90

DL Sheldon Rankins

DL Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
74 / 90

DL Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

OL Teton Saltes
75 / 90

OL Teton Saltes

DL Nathan Shepherd
76 / 90

DL Nathan Shepherd

LB Jamien Sherwood
77 / 90

LB Jamien Sherwood

DL Tanzel Smart
78 / 90

DL Tanzel Smart

WR Jeff Smith
79 / 90

WR Jeff Smith

WR Vyncint Smith
80 / 90

WR Vyncint Smith

G Greg Van Roten
81 / 90

G Greg Van Roten

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker
82 / 90

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

RB Austin Walter
83 / 90

RB Austin Walter

TE Trevon Wesco
84 / 90

TE Trevon Wesco

LB Brendon White
85 / 90

LB Brendon White

QB Mike White
86 / 90

QB Mike White

DL Quinnen Williams
87 / 90

DL Quinnen Williams

QB Zach Wilson
88 / 90

QB Zach Wilson

TE Kenny Yeboah
89 / 90

TE Kenny Yeboah

DL Jabari Zuniga
90 / 90

DL Jabari Zuniga

