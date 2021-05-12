Notes & Storylines for Each of the Jets' 17 Games in 2021

Week 13, Game 12—Jets vs. Eagles, MetLife Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 5, 1 p.m., CBS

Tough Birds: The Jets' all-time home preseason record vs. Philly is 12-5 and they've won 10 of the last 11 in the Meadowlands. But in the regular season, the Jets are 0-5 at home. With the 17th RS game this year, it's time to turn the tables on the Eagles and projected fulltime QB starter Jalen Hurts, backed up by last year's Jets backup, Joe Flacco.

Week 14, Game 13—Jets vs. Saints, MetLife Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 12, 1 p.m., FOX

Post-Brees Saints: The only previous time New Orleans came to MetLife to play the Jets, the Jets prevailed over Drew Brees and the Saints 26-20 in 2013. A win by the Green & White over the now Brees-less Saints following Drew's retirement would even the overall series record at 7-7 and the series mark at the Jets' home at 4-4.

Week 15, Game 14—Jets @ Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 18 or 19, TBD, TBD

Home Away from Home: Since this venue opened as Joe Robbie Stadium in 1987, the Jets are 16-17 vs. the 'Fins there. And the teams in those 33 games have scored exactly the same number of points, 731 each. But the Jets are 0-5 at Hard Rock since 2016. They try to reverse that trend against an always New York-friendly crowd in South Florida.

Week 16, Game 15—Jets vs. Jaguars, MetLife Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 26, 1 p.m., CBS

Rare Pairing: Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence could make it 4 times since 1967 that QBs selected with the first two picks of an NFL draft then battled as rookies later that year. In '93, Seattle's Rick Mirer (2) edged New England's Drew Bledsoe (1). In '98, Indianapolis' Peyton Manning (1) prevailed over San Diego's Ryan Leaf (2). In '15, Tennessee's Marcus Mariota (2) toppled Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston (1).

Week 17, Game 16—Jets vs. Buccaneers, MetLife Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 2, 1 p.m., FOX

Brady Bucs: The Buccaneers sail into North Jersey as the defending Super Bowl champs with Tom Brady again at the offensive controls. On the other hand, the Jets are 7-0 vs. the Bucs at home, the only NFL franchise they've never lost to at home in the regular season, and 10-2 overall, an .833 winning percentage that's their best against any opponent.