2023 Schedule

Presented by

Jets' 2014 Schedule Announced

We Open with 3 of First 4 Games at Home, Then Face Challenging Sixpack

Apr 23, 2014 at 01:00 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Season-Schedule-610.jpg

The first 10 games may well tell the tale of the Jets' 2014 season.

Head coach Rex Ryan got a look at his team's schedule before the NFL released all the regular-season schedules tonight, and one thing jumped out at him immediately: three of the first four games will be played at MetLife Stadium.

"I just know the energy and the passion our fans are going to have to open the season," Ryan told Eric Allen on tonight's Jets Talk Live Schedule Special. "Three out of four — I think that's the highlight. I just think our players feed off of that enthusiasm from our fans. Our guys, they know how important it is, they appreciate our fans. So we put everything we have into it."

rex-fans-metlife.jpg

The season opens at home on Sunday, Sept. 7, at 1 p.m. Not unusual. With that game, we will extend our franchise record to five consecutive seasons playing our season opener at home. What is unusual is the opponent: the Oakland Raiders. For the first time ever, the Green & White will play its home opener against the Silver & Black.

Then come three games against the NFC North — the first time the Jets will play three consecutive games against NFC opponents since 2001. Game 2 comes against the Packers in the pre-frozen tundra at Lambeau Field. Then come the Bears on Monday night, Sept. 22, and the Lions the following Sunday, both at MetLife.

Then what follows could be our season-making sixpack of games. That Black-and-Blue September will be followed by a brutal six weeks heading into the Week 11 bye: road games at San Diego, New England (Thursday night at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 16) and Kansas City alternating with home games against the AFC Super Bowl representative Broncos, the Bills and the Steelers.

That's four playoff teams from last year with, on paper, a backbreaking combined schedule strength of 59-37 (.615 winning percentage). It's reminiscent of last year's five-game stretch that included games against Atlanta's Matt Ryan, Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger, New England's Tom Brady, Cincinnati's Andy Dalton and New Orleans' Drew Brees. We came out of the stretch 3-2 to come up to last year's bye with a 5-4 mark.

And yes, you probably caught that right: Oct. 12 at home against the AFC champion Broncos and Peyton Manning, then four nights later at the AFC runnerup Patriots and Brady.

sheldon-brady-sack.jpg

"That's interesting how that thing works out," Rex Ryan said with a chuckle. "But you know, hey, we've been there and done it before, albeit not on a short week. But again, we'll be ready. That is a tough stretch. You're facing both teams that represented the AFC in that championship game. It's not going to be easy, certainly."

Any team's NFL schedule is never truly easy. But similar to the past two seasons, if the Jets can survive the first 10 games, there is the prospect of finishing strong against a less imposing array of opponents. From Nov. 23 through Dec. 28 the Jets play at Buffalo, Miami at home on Monday night, Dec. 1, at Minnesota and Tennessee, home for the Patriots and — for the third time in four years — the regular-season finale at Miami.

That was a very good closer for the Green & White last year as they finished at 8-8 on a high note with the 20-7 win that bounced the Dolphins out of the playoff picture.

This year's final six games feature just one playoff team (the Patriots) and an opponents' schedule strength of 46-49-1 (.484).

However, balancing these thoughts of a strong closing kick is the fact that four of our last six games will be on the road.

One more note on the schedule here is that the Jets will play three primetime games — the Monday home games vs. Chicago and Miami and the Thursday-nighter at New England — one more than last year's total.

geno-miami-endzone.jpg

And there is at least the prospect of another primetime game earlier in the schedule than usual. The NFL will extend its "flex scheduling" concept into Weeks 5-10, with the new potential to change only two of those six Sunday night games in that span. The original flex rules of the past eight years will still apply for Weeks 11-17.

Also this year the league is introducing the concept of "cross-flexing," in which a select number of games can move between CBS and FOX to bring potentially under-distributed games to wider audiences.

"It kind of feels like a new season kicks off when you start those voluntary workouts," Ryan said of the players' return to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Monday. "But then when you get the schedule, it's right in front of you and it's like, 'Oh, yeah, here we go.' That's really when the blood starts going a lit bit. Hey, it's time."

Travel Packages for the Season Ahead

PrimeSport, Official Fan Travel Partner of the New York Jets,  is offering Official Jets Travel Packages for the ultimate loyal fan looking to take their team spirit on the road. Official fan travel packages for 2014 can include game tickets, hotel accommodations, official souvenirs and much more. Fans looking to buy an official Jets travel package for one of the designated games should go to PrimeSport.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Notebook | Safety Tony Adams Out vs Patriots, OL Duane Brown Questionable

HC Robert Saleh on Jeremy Ruckert: 'He'll Find His Way into the Offense'
news

How Can the Jets Defense Rebound Against the Patriots in Week 3?

Green & White Defense Sacked Mac Jones 12 Times in 2022 Season
news

Jets Coaches' Corner | Will McDonald IV Has Shown 'Major Improvements' in Practice

Jets Confident in Max Mitchell and Billy Turner if Duane Brown Can't Play Sunday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Patriots - Friday

S Tony Adams (Hamstring) Ruled Out, OL Duane Brown (Shoulder/Hip) Questionable
news

Jets Sign OL Chris Glaser to Practice Squad

Green & White Release Xazavian Valladay from P-Squad 
news

Breece Hall, Jets Seek to 'Put Our Best Foot Forward' Against the Patriots

2nd-Year RB, 'Pretty Close' to Pre-Injury Form, 'Just Thankful to Be Out There' Helping His Team Succeed 
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson, Offense 'Ready to Go' vs. Patriots

With a Win, Green and White Would Be 2-0 in the Division
news

Jets-Patriots Game Preview | A Lot at Stake in Early-Season Clash

Jets Look to Move to 2-0 in AFC East; Drop Pats to 0-3 for First Time Since 2000
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Patriots - Thursday

K Greg Zuerlein (Groin) Was a Limited Participant During Thursday's Practice
news

OC Nathaniel Hackett Ahead of Facing Patriots: 'It's the Illusion of Complexity'

Jets' Offensive Signal-Caller Working on a 'Can't-Stop-Me Mentality' with Zach Wilson
news

Jets Sign OL Cedric Ogbuehi to Practice Squad

Green & White Release OL Ryan Swoboda
news

6 Players to Watch When Jets Battle AFC East Rival New England

This Group Could Spur a Team Effort That Will Help the Green & White 'Find a Way to Get This One' vs. Patriots
Advertising